Dubai: More than 1 tonne of a controlled drug, which the BBC says is linked to a significant increase in deaths in the UK, has been stopped from circulation within the UAE as Dubai Customs foiled a major smuggling attempt.

The drug, called Pregabalin, was concealed in 40 barrels in incoming air cargo shipments.

Dubai Customs said its advanced systems flagged the shipment as suspicious, leading to a thorough investigation. After analysing the seized substance, authorities confirmed its illegal nature and immediately alerted Dubai Police. Legal proceedings against the suspects are underway.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, as well as chairman and CEO of DP World Group, emphasised the importance of combating smuggling to ensure Dubai’s economic growth and security.

Dr Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, director-general of Dubai Customs, affirmed that Dubai Customs is striving to strike a balance between facilitating trade and protecting society from the dangers of smuggling.

Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, director of Air Cargo Centres Management,praised the inspection officers’ expertise and the collaborative efforts with strategic partners in achieving Dubai Customs’ strategic objectives.

Pregabalin, according to the Pharmaceutical Journal, is a drug used to treat epilepsy, nerve pain, and anxiety. It’s part of a class of drugs called gabapentinoids, which are often prescribed as an alternative to opioids. Due to the rising number of deaths, the UK government has tightened regulations on prescribing pregabalin.