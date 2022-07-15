1 of 6
A strong sandstorm hit Dubai on Friday afternoon, reducing visibility to 50 meters. Heavy to moderate rainfall was also reported in many parts of the country. Above: Strong winds pick up the dust and cause a hazy day in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
In Dubai, scattered rainfall was reported in Al Khawneej, Lahbab, Emirates Road, Expo, and Al Aweer. Heavy rainfall was reported in Al Madam and Al Batayih in Sharjah. Above: Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Thunderstorms, lightning, drop in temperatures expected in the coming days, says NCM. Strong wind and sandstorm in Sharjah on Monday afternoon. Above: Harsh winds rushed through Dubai city streets and haze and dust blurred the Dubai skyline.
Moderate Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will become strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, leading to poor horizontal visibility. Above: Dubai's concrete giants find themselves hidden under a dusty haze.
Despite the weather conditions, it was business as usual in the busy city. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Dusty and hazy weather, reduced visibility on roads in Sharjah.
