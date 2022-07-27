Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Wednesday issued instructions to set up an emergency committee tasked with assessing damages caused by floods and rains witnessed in various areas in the country.
The committee, chaired by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, will be responsible for assessing damages caused by floods and rains experienced by the country’s various emirates, in coordination with local authorities in each emirate.
The Cabinet tasked the committee to submit a detailed report about the damages and to immediately take all measures needed to protect properties and lives in coordination with security and police bodies and municipalities in the country’s all emirates.