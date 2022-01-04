1 of 11
Several parts of Oman have been reeling under heavy rain and floods.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 11
A vehicle is towed along a flooded road following floods in Oman's capital Muscat on January 4, 2022. Oman suspended classes and postponed exams in all public and private schools on Tuesday across the Sultanate, except for Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates, due to bad weather, state-run TV said.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
Flooded cars are parked outside a shopping centre in Oman's capital Muscat. Bad weather has been affecting states around the Gulf, with several issuing weather warnings.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
A municipal worker operates a pump to drain a flooded street following floods in Oman's capital Muscat.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
Heavy rains will continue for several days, and the public needs to limit their travels. The authority said roads would be slippery, and drivers must be careful while driving.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
A view of completely flooded cars in a parking lot outside a shopping centre in Oman's capital Muscat. Videos on social media showed cars trapped in shopping malls surrounded by water.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
The meteorological office has issued moderate to heavy rainfall warnings until January 5.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 11
At least six people have died after three days of heavy rains that lashed different parts of Oman.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
A view of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Musque in Oman's capital Muscat following heavy rains.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
Few people who were stranded were rescued over the past few days, according to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA).
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
A man walks a dog while crossing a wet flooded street following floods in Oman's capital Muscat on January 4, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP