The UAE Ministry of Defence has joined rescue operations in Fujairah after emirate witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday instructed the Ministry of Interior to dispatch emergency teams from all emirates to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern parts of the country that witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the NCEMA, is aiding the response to the emergency, in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s orders.
The Ministry urged those in rain-affected regions not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary Police are working to ensure the smooth traffic flow in flood-affected areas.
Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported, on Wednesday afternoon, in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
As rain fell in Dubai, motorists had to contend with tougher road conditions. Officials called for caution while driving.
Rain clouds hover around Burj Khalifa, world's tallest tower.
Slow down when driving on a rainy day - it's tougher than it looks.
Children enjoy the pleasant weather in Sharjah. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange weather alert indicating cloudy weather and chance of more rainfall in the eastern and nothern emirates.
Both residents of Dubai and Sharjah were pleasantly surprised in the afternoon by a gentle drizzle that turned into a cooling shower on Wednesday. Above: A pedestrian uses his umbrella to keep from getting wet in Sharjah.
A flooded street in Sharjah. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.
With blue-grey skies and a healthy dollop of rain, Dubai really is at its most picturesque.
A pedestrian crosses a road in Dubai with puddles of rain water.
A good idea when on the road when it's pouring is to slow down - it's easier for accidents to occur when patches of road are wet and slippery.
