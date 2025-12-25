Humidity and fog likely as weather shifts in UAE
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology said weather conditions across the country on Thursday are expected to be generally clear to partly cloudy, with clouds building at times over islands and parts of the coastal and northern regions, where light rainfall remains possible.
Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Friday morning in some inland areas, particularly in the west, raising the possibility of fog or light fog formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing north-westerly at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres an hour and occasionally increasing to around 35 km/h.
Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
On Friday, skies are likely to be partly cloudy to cloudy at intervals over islands and some northern and eastern areas, with a continued probability of rainfall.
Humidity will rise again overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal and inland locations, with mist or fog possible.
Winds will shift between south-westerly and north-westerly, remaining light to moderate and freshening at times.
Saturday is forecast to bring fair to partly cloudy conditions, turning cloudy at intervals over some coastal and northern areas, where rain may fall.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Sunday morning across inland and coastal areas. Winds will move from south-easterly to north-easterly, maintaining light to moderate speeds.
By Sunday, forecasters expect fair to partly cloudy skies, with clouds developing at times over coastal, northern and eastern regions and a further chance of rainfall. Winds will vary between south-easterly and south-westerly, while sea conditions remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Monday, weather conditions are forecast to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain possible over coastal, northern and eastern areas. Humidity may increase overnight into Tuesday morning in some inland areas.
Winds are expected to strengthen, reaching 25 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, potentially causing blowing dust. Seas are forecast to become moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
