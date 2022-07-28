Dubai: If you are heading out, carry an umbrella as rainy weather is expected to continue in the UAE on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainy convective clouds over some eastern and western areas during the day.
The NCM issued yellow, amber and red alerts across the UAE, including parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, due to the cloud activity. Heavy rain is expected in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Earlier this morning showers were reported in Ras Al Khaimah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 30 –40 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to increase gradually. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 35°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be rough.