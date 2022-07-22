1 of 7
There’s glitz and glamour all around, and Dubai has so much more to offer including an army of restaurants, a list of cool clubs and a steady stream of sunshine. It’s no wonder that stars and A-listers who visit the city often end up making it their home. The recent long-term residency programme via Golden Visas has made that within the grasp of many of your favourite icons. From Sharukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , here are some fellow residents of the emirate.
First up, King of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan who has been ruling screens for 30 years now. He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai and owns a house on the Palm Jumeirah among his many various luxurious properties. Gulf News got a peek into Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri’s Dubai villa at the Palm Jumeirah and Shah Rukh’s favourite corner in the house. For his wife, it’s the laid-back vibe of her mansion that makes it so appealing.
It’s not just Shah Rukh Khan, Apparently, ‘Dabangg’ star Salman Khan too owns a luxurious property in Dubai. The property is reportedly located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, one of the famous landmarks in the city. He is often seen visiting the property. His brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, too, multiple own properties in Dubai, according to reports.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have bought palatial property in Dubai for investment purposes — and are owners of a beautiful villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Sanjay Dutt and his family has already made Dubai their home. When speaking to Gulf News, the actor spoke about how he loved the fact that the UAE was just a short commute away from Mumbai, his workplace. He also added that his family loved the UAE and has made it their home in no time. Dutt along with his wife Maanayata Dutt moved to Dubai with their 11-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra two years ago. “I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. In fact, I spend a lot of time with them in Dubai when I am not engaged with professional commitments here [in India]. I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are,” Dutt told Times of India in a chat.
R Madhavan, the South Indian and Bollwood star recently moved to Dubai with his wife and swimming champion son Vedaant. The reason behind the move was to get Vedaant prepared for the 2026 Olympics, as the young one is eyeing a gold medal at the games.
Award-winning Indian singer Sonu Nigam finds Dubai very appealing for his son and family. In an interview with Gulf News, he had spoken at length about how this city of Dubai is liberating and has a cool vibe. He also finds the city’s residents friendly and cosmopolitan.
