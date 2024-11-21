Answer: According to Article 103 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (42) Of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code, the legal proceedings may be suspended if the parties agree not to proceed with the same for not more than six months from the date of the court’s endorsement of their agreement.

Such suspension shall have no legal effect on any mandatory date which the law has prescribed for a certain action to occur, and neither litigant may request resumption of the legal proceedings within the suspension period without the consent of the other party.

In the event that neither party requests resumption of the legal proceedings within eight days following the expiry of the suspension period, the plaintiff shall be deemed to have abandoned the case, and the appellant shall be deemed to have abandoned the appeal.

Moreover, the court, according to Article 104 of the above law, shall order suspension of a legal proceedings if it is convinced that the decision on its merits would be contingent upon the determination of any other issue, and that once such reason for suspension ceases to exist, either litigant may apply for resumption of the case.