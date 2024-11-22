Dubai: More than 10,000 content creators from 190 countries have applied in 10 days for the $1 million 'One Billion Award', the 1 Billion Followers Summit announced.

The award – the world’s largest and most valuable for content creators, aims to promote positive content creation and encourage meaningful, impactful work that inspires purposeful change.

Content creators contributing positively to their communities and promoting informative, valuable, and socially beneficial messages are encouraged to apply through the summit’s website www.1billionsummit.com by November 30. Third-party nominations are allowed.

Content for Good

The winner will be announced during the closing ceremony of the summit, themed ‘Content for Good’, running from January 11 to 13, 2025.

Alia AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, said the overwhelming response highlights its significance in motivating content creators to produce meaningful, community-focused content that promotes positive values.

“We believe the content industry is a powerful force for change. Through the One Billion Award, we aim to support promising talent worldwide, empowering them to contribute to a more positive digital landscape. We look forward to receiving further applications from creatives who strive to create a better world through their content.”

Eligibility criteria

The summit invites applicants who create good content that positively impacts society. The content should have scientific, cultural, humanitarian, and social value, inspire minds, bring nations closer together, promote unity, support sustainability, and sustain values of compassion and empathy.

Content should be innovative and original and adhere to the standards and policies of social media platforms and meet established quality and design standards. The content should foster and demonstrate interaction and engagement with a broad audience.

Selection process

The selection process will begin with a judging process with a dedicated panel sitting to evaluate entries from December 1 through December 15, 2024, selecting 10 finalists. From December 16 to 31, online voting will open for the public to vote for their favourite projects. Those votes will be tallied by the judges on January 11 and 12, 2025, and the winner announced at the closing ceremony of the summit on January 13, 2025.

