Dubai: The UAE government has strengthened its communication channels with a strong focus on social media, a senior UAE government media official said.
Khadija Hussain, Executive Director – Government Communications at UAE Government Media Office, told Gulf News on the sidelines of the 1 Billion Followers Summit that one of the key initiatives by the UAE government is its digital expansion on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and You Tube, in both English and Arabic.
The pages going by the name UAE Nation produce video content in both English and Arabic, she said.
She explained that some videos focus on simplifying Dubai laws for Emiratis and expats. “The idea is to give a better understanding of the laws and procedures of the UAE. As part of this, legal experts are invited to make videos which are then posted on the various digital platforms set out by the UAE Nation.”
Inspirational stories of UAE residents and their success in the emirates are also highlighted, she added.
“Today, we have 208,700 followers with over 1.8 million likes on TikTok. That is just the English page. The Arabic page has 676,500 followers and over 4.5 million likes.”
She said on Instagram as well the @uaenation.uae page (Arabic version), there are over 72,000 followers with 733 posts, while the English page has over 69,000 followers with 315 posts.