Dubai: Content creation is not an easy job, according to UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi.
Speaking at at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, he said, “The global media sector is at a turning point that could bring about huge and unexpected shifts in both media and technology. Our goal for the UAE is to become the focal point for new media. Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a permanent influencers’ headquarters in Dubai, the UAE will be a global hub for influencers by supporting them to create positive content.”
He said, “Content creation is not an easy job, because content has the power to build communities or bring them down. Creating specialised content requires support and training, which helps build knowledge. The UAE government is an active government, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum always says, ‘We do what we say, and we say what we do’.”
He said: “Many said that the global economic downturn marked the end of dreams, but the UAE proved it has just started. We have reached Mars, we are part of the lunar space station project and we continue to affect a cultural and humanitarian transformation that serves all humankind. The UAE’s mission extends its positive impact well beyond our national boundaries, serving a larger, global purpose.”
Al Gergawi said the summit has become bigger in its second edition and promised bigger and more influential future editions, highlighting the growing importance of new media, and the need to create exceptional content that adds value to humanity.
On Wednesday, January 10, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum allocated a Dh150 million fund to support content creators and establish a permanent influencers headquarters that provides year-round support. The announcement came in the backdrop of the graduation of 90 content creators as part of the ‘Social Media Professional Programme’ and the fourth cohort of Faris Al Muhtawa.
During the graduation ceremony, Al Gergawi stressed the importance of digital media as a modern, innovative communication tool between governments and their people, and its role in raising social awareness. He also highlighted the role of new media in enhancing government functions and nations’ government trends.