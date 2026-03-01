GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan receives phone call from Kuwait Minister of Defence

Leaders exchange views on regional developments and mutual interests

WAM
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, received a telephone call from Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait.

During the call, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and affirmed the importance of continued cooperation and enhanced coordination between the two countries in a manner that supports regional security and stability and safeguards mutual interests.

WAM

