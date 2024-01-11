Dubai: The two-day 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the New Media Academy in Dubai on January 10 and 11, announced a strategic partnership with the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign in its fourth edition, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme “Unforgettable Stories”.

The campaign aims to stimulate and support domestic tourism within the UAE, highlighting the attractions and aspects that provide unique tourism experiences that will live on in their memories forever.

The “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign launched by the Ministry of Economy with the support of the UAE Media Office and in cooperation with various bodies concerned with tourism, culture and heritage have become a strategic partner of the Summit, underlining its importance as the first specialised summit in the content industry and the world’s largest meeting of its kind.

Supporting creativity

It seeks to inspire and develop the skills and knowledge of content creators and influencers; enhance the impact of new media on stimulating societies’ energy and imaginative potential; and double the size of the creative economy market.

The ‘1 Billion Followers Summit’ contributes to the goals of the latest edition of the World’s Coolest Winter Campaign, which is to highlight the natural, historical and heritage treasures of the UAE before the world and strengthen its position as one of the best global tourism destinations.

Success

Commenting on the partnership, Hussein Al Atouli, Director of the New Media Academy, said the strategic partnership between the Summit and the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign aligns with both parties’ visions to enhance the UAE’s global standing, highlight the nation’s achievements and support the achievement of the SDGs.

Al Atouli mentioned that the partnership allows a great opportunity for both parties to achieve their goals and build further on that partnership in the future, fostering a long-standing collaboration.

He added that the 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to efforts that aim at cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for creative industries and an attractive destination for talents and innovators in the digital sphere.

Fatima Abdulrahman, Director of Government Communications, Ministry of Economy, said: “The latest edition of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign highlights the diversity of tourism spots and products in the UAE, which boasts environmental tourism, beach tourism, mountain tourism, adventure tourism and so on.

Summit The second edition of the Summit is being held at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, with the attendance of 7,000 participants, and the participation of 200 media content production companies, 100 digital production agencies, and 100 CEOs.



Besides, 195 speakers from the world’s most famous digital content firms will present more than 100 events, including 15 speeches, 20 workshops, 25 discussion sessions, 15 interactive dialogues, four debates, and 20 events throughout the Summit.

“It also supports the National Tourism Strategy 2031 to raise the sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP to Dh450 billion by the next decade and strengthen the UAE’s efforts to have the best tourism identity, globally. The latest campaign theme “Unforgettable Stories” also has special significance because it carries many connotations and memories about the cultural and historical richness the UAE possesses, as well as the unique tourism experiences and components that it offers.”

She added: “The strategic partnership with the “1 Billion Followers Summit” highlights the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign’s keenness to enhance cooperation and expand the network of partnerships with major events in the country, and contribute to highlighting the UAE’s landmarks, tourism attractions and diverse destinations before the world once again.”

She added that the campaign will include many media and marketing activities in cooperation with some of the most prominent content makers and influencers in order to provide new avenues, suggestions, and entertainment options for domestic tourists within the country.