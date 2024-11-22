Dubai: UAE’s biggest telecommunications provider e& has advised its customers in the Emirates to exercise caution when they come across social media offers. A viral message shared on WhatsApp, and other social platforms, promoted a free 53GB data package to customers on the occasion of UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad (National Day).

In a post on X (formerly known Twitter), e& said, “Beware of fake offers. Always check links before clicking.”

The Abu Dhabi headquartered telco has issued similar warnings about social media scams to its UAE customers in the past, where scam artists lure the public with attractive data packages, free money, and “winning lottery” to e& account holders.

How to spot scams?

In an advisory on its website, e&, said, “Fraudsters can contact you through WhatsApp or social media accounts. Never share your personal information (bank details, debit/credit card details etc.)”

What to keep in mind

All e& official accounts are verified with a green tick (on WhatsApp). Here are a few things customers should keep in mind when they come across messages on social media:

- Don't make a payment or recharge accounts via WhatsApp or social media.

- Do not share an OTP for a request you didn't make.

- You should never click on a link before verifying that the domain name is “etisalat.ae”.

- Fraudulent messages tend to have multiple spelling and grammatical errors.

- e& will never ask you to make a payment via WhatsApp or social media.