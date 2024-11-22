As large screens become the new norm in home entertainment, 75-inch TVs and above are emerging as the standard for an immersive experience. With improved visual technologies and advanced sound, these bigger displays bring a cinema-like feel to any room, ideal for movie lovers, gamers, and sports fans alike.

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two 98-inch TV brand (as per OMDIA, a UK-based research firm) has embraced this trend wholeheartedly. The brand combines top-notch technology with design to offer a versatile range of large-screen TVs.

Plus, TCL is now offering a 1+1 – extended warranty on all TVs 75 inches and larger, for two years of peace of mind, making it the ideal time to upgrade your home theatre with a larger screen.

Here are the best large TCL TVs to consider for your next upgrade this White Friday, available on Amazon:

Price: Dh84,999

Pros

Unmatched size

Exceptional brightness

Accurate colours

Premium sound

Smooth performance

Ultra-Slim Design

Cons

Requires adequate space

For the ultimate big-screen experience, the TCL 115-inch X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV delivers a cinematic experience right in your living room. With over 20,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, it offers stunning clarity and contrast. This massive TV includes TCL’s QLED PRO technology and a 144Hz VRR, alongside a powerful ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system that fills any room with rich, immersive audio. The ultra-slim design ensures that, despite its size, it fits seamlessly into any setting.

2. Best for Gaming: TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV

Price: Dh8,370

Pros

Exceptional brightness

Accurate colours

Premium sound

Smooth performance

Versatile sizes

Cons

Limited 2.1 HDMI ports

If the X955 Max is a little too pricey (or a little too large) for you, you can always go for TCL’s flagship model, C855, which sets the bar high for performance, with 3,500 nits HDR (high dynamic range) brightness and QLED PRO technology that ensures vivid, true-to-life colours. With its AiPQ PRO Processor and 144Hz refresh rate, this model is ideal for gaming and action-packed movies, delivering smooth visuals free of lag. Additionally, the ONKYO 2.2.2 audio system gives the C855 TV an added layer of sound quality, making it a complete package for anyone looking for high performance and cinematic viewing. Available in sizes up to 98 inches, it’s an impressive addition to any entertainment setup.

Price: Dh7,299

Pros

Advanced visuals

Smooth gameplay

Clear audio

Enhanced processing

Cons

Narrower viewing angle

For those seeking a cinema-grade viewing experience, the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED TV offers everything you need. Equipped with 1,344 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, this TV brings vibrant colours to life. Enhanced by TCL’s AiPQ Processor, the C755 delivers crisp and smooth images, even in fast-paced scenes. The ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system provides an immersive audio experience, while VRR 144Hz technology ensures seamless motion, especially valuable for gamers.

4. Best Budget: TCL C655

Price: Starting from Dh4,499

Pros

Budget-friendly

Great visuals

Balanced sound

Cons

Input lag may increase at 60Hz

TCL C655 provides the best value option. With advanced Quantum Dot technology and Local Dimming, the TCL C655 combines picture-perfect clarity with superior colour accuracy. This model enhances every detail and provides an immersive cinematic experience that is truly captivating. It’s ideal for those who prioritise quality in visuals and is equipped with a high-performance ONKYO sound system. If you’re looking for a balanced and powerful large screen without the premium price, the C655 offers excellent value.

