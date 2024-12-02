The better the weather, the more time you want to spend outdoors.

But if you’re unwilling to miss out on your favourite K-drama, or want to spend the evening watching a football game with friends, an outdoor TV can make sure you’re getting the best of both worlds.

With brighter backlighting than regular televisions, and greater durability, these devices can withstand extreme weather conditions and the sun’s harsh glare. They also add more entertainment options to any exterior living space, with the ability to broadcast live sports and streamed content, as well as become the ultimate gaming TV around which, your friends can engage in fierce competitions.

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose servicing team has experience with fixing and maintaining outdoor televisions. He outlined the best features to look out for, so scroll down to read his advice.

Based on our expert’s recommendations, and top-rated devices, we’ve curated a list of the best outdoor TVs you can pick up this winter. Shop with Prime membership and enjoy your favourite shows and films, even as you grill up hot dogs, or lounge by the pool, this winter.

1. Best Overall: Samsung The Terrace

Pros

Bright, with excellent colour accuracy

4K AI upscaling

IP55 waterproof

User-friendly Tizen operating system

Cons

No support for variable refresh rate

While we wait for Amazon to bring back The Terrace TV, consider this refurbished option. Samsung’s device offers near-perfect image quality, thanks to its sharp quantum LED (QLED) display and anti-reflective coating. The television, which carries an IP55 waterproof rating, boasts a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, which means you can view it even in direct sunlight. Imam recommended this TV, saying it “can be placed in either shaded, semi-exposed or fully open areas”. Its 65-inch screen is quite large, and its wide viewing angles make it the obvious choice for entertaining groups. Reviewers enjoy its snappy Tizen operating system, which supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. The TV also offers automatic 4K artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling to reduce imperfections. On the downside, if you’re using it for gaming, do note that it does not support any variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to help reduce screen tearing.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh536.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh369, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh617, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh787.

2. Best Brightness: Sylvox Pool Pro 2.0 Series Outdoor TV

Pros

Excellent picture quality

High peak brightness

Easy-to-reach controls

Google TV operating system

Cons

Low refresh rate

A television that thrives in partial sunlight, Sylvox’s Pool Pro 2.0 Series is at the cross-section of durability, excellent picture quality, peak brightness and a feature-rich platform. The Pool Pro 2.0 is brighter than our top pick, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, which means you can enjoy rich colours, vivid contrasts and wide viewing angles, even during the day. The 4K display is also wonderful if you’d like to watch high dynamic range or HDR-enhanced content. Reviewers especially like that its controls are on its right side – so there’s no need for crouching or bending to toggle the volume. There’s also a remote control included, with an intuitive layout and shortcuts for popular streaming apps. The TV is IP55 waterproof, and its Google TV platform is a favourite with reviewers, who find it easy to lock down on their favourite shows and films. On the downside, the display’s refresh rate tops out at 60Hz, which is no fun when you’re gaming.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh999.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh681, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh1,138, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh1,452.

3. Best OLED: LG evo G4 OLED TV

Pros

Rich colours, deep blacks, perfect contrast

Impressive brightness and reflection handling

Wide viewing angles

Optimised for gaming

Cons

Needs a protective enclosure

The LG G4 is the brightest organic LED (OLED) in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) displays right now, making it one of the only OLED televisions that can overcome the sun’s glare. It features exceptional reflection handling, and combined with its HDR brightness, it delivers fantastic picture quality, even in the day time. The TV offers wide viewing angles, so it’s a great option when you want to watch sports or TV shows with other people. Its motion clarity is brilliant, and it has HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on all four of its ports for up to 4K@144Hz, so it’s a device gamers will love. Reviewers say the television performs especially beautifully when watched in a dark room or at night – the G4’s remarkable contrast and deep, inky blacks, with no blooming when there are bright highlights, make for impactful TV viewing. On the downside, this TV is not made for full sun exposure, so it’s best placed inside a protective enclosure, in a space that’s partially exposed to the sun, like the verandah or patio.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh666.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh454, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh759, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh968.

4. Best for Indoor-Outdoor Spaces: Samsung QN90D

Pros

Bright, vivid imagery

Built-in SmartThings hub

4K AI upscaling

Wide viewing angles

Cons

Includes Dolby Atmos, but no Dolby Vision support

Needs a protective enclosure

While not many televisions can survive UAE’s hot summer months, if you’re looking for one that can handle partial exposure to the sun, check out Samsung’s QN90D. This is one of the best TVs to get if you can protect its display from the elements in a multifunctional indoor-outdoor space. At 75 inches, it’s a massive screen (it’s also available in other dimensions between 43 to 98 inches). Picture quality here is remarkable, thanks to its NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which optimises both picture and sound to deliver a 4K experience. A built-in SmartThings hub allows you to seamlessly connect and control smart devices around your home, while 4K AI upscaling technology, powered by 20 AI neural networks, transforms even older content to near-4K resolution. Reviewers say the speakers, which offer Dolby Atmos support, are loud enough to hear outdoors, so they don’t need amplification from a soundbar. However, if you’re looking for similar Dolby Vision support, you won’t find it here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh781.63 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh171.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh539, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh901, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh1,150.

5. Best Budget: Hisense U8K ULED TV

Pros

Rich colours, bright screen

144Hz refresh rate

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Google TV operating system

Cons

Narrow viewing angles

Needs a protective enclosure

Providing excellent value for money, Hisense’s 75-inch U8K ULED TV is another solid option if you’d like to place a television in an indoor-outdoor space. This mid-range device is almost as bright as the Samsung QN90D, with excellent contrast and rich colours. Reviewers say its reflection handling is superb, so you won’t have to deal with glare, even on sunny days. Its speakers are decent, for group viewing, but if you’d like to add a soundbar, you’ll be pleased to learn it supports eARC connectivity. The Google TV interface here is easy to use, and built-in Chromecast lets you cast content right from your phone. Gamers won’t have anything to worry about – this device has a native 144Hz refresh rate, with minimal blurring, and clean action scenes. Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos round out its features, offering an immersive viewing experience. On the downside, its viewing angles are narrower than our other picks, so the screen may look washed out to people watching from the sides. Also, make sure you place the display in a proper enclosure, since it doesn’t have any weather protection features.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh541.58 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home wall mounting service with free wall bracket for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh369, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh617, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh787.

Should I buy an outdoor television?

Weather resistance, durability and connectivity options are some of the factors to consider when buying an outdoor TV. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ultimately, the answer depends on whether spending time outside is a priority for you. While it’s nice to unwind in front of the TV, sometimes, it’s even better to step outdoors without missing out on your favourite shows or a big game.

Imam shared his views: “Outdoor TVs are a great option, particularly during the cooler months, when UAE residents prefer to spend more time outdoors. Modern outdoor TVs have been designed to resist weather conditions such as dust, humidity, and fluctuating temperatures, thus making them more durable and efficient outdoors, in the UAE's unique climate.”

Before purchasing an outdoor television, there are some factors worth considering to ensure you’re getting the right TV for the right space.

First, ask yourself where you’re planning on setting up the TV, and how much sunlight it will be exposed to. Imam said: “Some outdoor TVs are built to take full exposure to the sun, but one needs to select models with this purpose in mind. One should opt for "Direct Sunlight" or "Full Sun" outdoor television models since they are installed with advanced cooling systems and extra-bright displays that work toward preventing overheating and maintaining visibility. An awning or shade structure is also recommended, where set-up allows, to extend the life of any electronics outdoors.”

You will also want to consider whether the location is within reach of your Wi-Fi network. If it’s too far away, make sure the television you’re buying has built-in Wi-Fi, or a USB port so that you can connect a streaming stick.

What features should I look out for, when buying an outdoor TV?

Our expert shared other essential aspects to consider when buying an outdoor television:

Weather resistance: It’s best to purchase Ingress Protection or IP-rated TVs that are designed to put up with dust, moisture, and temperature extremes. An IP55 or higher-rated model assures robust protection outdoors.

Brightness with anti-glare technology: An outdoor TV is supposed to operate better [than regular televisions], at a higher brightness of over 1,000 nits for it to be seen in daylight. Anti-glare technology helps reduce reflection in a set-up that has partial sunlight.

Durability and build quality: The TV model needs to be built with rugged materials that are resistant to corrosion, as in the UAE, outdoor electronics are exposed to sand and ultraviolet radiation all the time.

Connectivity options: Ensure the television has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and several HDMI jacks for easy connectivity to audio systems, streaming devices, and gaming consoles.