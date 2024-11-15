If you’re a millennial or from an older generation, you probably relate to this scenario: Looking through the tiny viewfinder of a disposable camera, hearing the tactile click of the button, enjoying the mystery of not knowing how your picture turned out, and anticipating getting your film developed at the photo store, so you can see the final result.

No matter the quality of cameras in our smartphones, the feel of analogue photography cannot be replicated by digital devices. Disposable cameras, in particular, are cost-effective and easy to use, and they let you experience the delayed gratification of pressing the shutter, and hoping for the best – at least, until you get your physical prints. That’s another bonus of disposable cameras: you receive tangible pictures that you can hang up, frame or store in albums, rather than digital files that are left to languish on a hard drive.

While the word ‘disposable’ can raise red flags when it comes to environmental concerns, you don’t have to worry too much in this case. Almost all parts of disposable cameras are recyclable. Some of them are even built to be reused a few times before they go in the recycle bin.

Perhaps all these benefits are reasons why Gen Z is driving the resurgence of disposable cameras. This trending photography tool can now be spotted everywhere – at weddings, business events, and in the hands of travellers.

Based on top trends, and highly rated products on Amazon, we picked the best point-and-shoot disposable cameras that will add a retro vibe to your next picture album.

1. Best Overall: Kodak FunSaver

Pros

Compact and attractive

Easy to use

Decent colour film

Includes flash

Cons

Flash needs to charge

Kodak’s FunSaver is a no-hassle disposable camera that has a funky design and comes pre-loaded with a roll of the brand’s MAX ISO 800 colour film. You can get 27 shots out of the film, but as with all disposables, do note that this single-use camera cannot be reloaded. Reviewers say the camera has a tough build, and it’s straightforward to use. With a 30mm focal length and a fixed aperture of f/10, it performs well in both bright and shaded areas, when you’re shooting outdoors. Indoors, you can make use of its flash to get the most out of your shot. But do note that you have to press a button to charge the flash for every shot. The pictures generated by this camera are vibrant and full of character, and its consistent performance gives you peace of mind when you send it off to the photo printers, because it will deliver to your expectations. At this price, you’re getting a pack of four FunSavers.

2. Best Flash: Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400

Pros

Easy to use

No need to charge flash

Clear, sharp images

Cons

Kodak FunSaver is more comfortable to handle

Unlike the FunSaver, Fujifilm’s QuickSnap has a practical flash switch that allows you to keep it on – there’s no need to charge it before every shot. With a finer grain 400 ISO film, the QuickSnap needs its flash for lower lit areas, unlike 800 ISO cameras, and it has a range of three to 10 feet. Its why reviewers say it’s best used outdoors, in broad daylight – the pictures generated here are clear and sharp, with cool tones and vignette-like compositions. You can take 27 shots with this camera, and at this price, you’re getting two of them. Some reviewers note, however, that the Kodak camera is more comfortable to grip and handle than the Fujifilm QuickSnap.

3. Best for Black and White Photography: Ilford XP2 Super

Pros

High speed ISO 400

Sharp, well-defined images

Low grain

Includes flash

Cons

Low contrast tends to mute highlights in pictures

Potentially one of the best monochrome disposable cameras out there, Ilford’s XP2 Super generates sharp images with excellent contrast, if you get the lighting right. Unlike many other disposable cameras, you’ll find a cleaner grain in images here, with enough speed and versatility for different light conditions. Reviewers say it’s an excellent camera for street photography. However, do note that it does carry a lower contrast than competitors, so pictures that have a blend of light and dark areas may turn out to have a softer or flatter appearance, with fewer highlights and shadows. Still, the camera produces beautiful black and white photographs, which reviewers say exude a more classic appeal, rather than the clinical-looking images you tend to get from your smartphone.

4. Best Waterproof: Kodak Sport

Pros

Waterproof up to 50 feet

Rugged, shock-proof outer shell

Great performance in daylight

Includes integrated wrist strap

Cons

No built-in flash

Want a disposable camera that you can take with you when you’re snorkelling? Kodak Sport is the way to go. This eye-catching device features large controls that even your little ones won’t have any trouble managing. Equipped with Kodak Ultra Max 800 film, it produces clear and vibrant images underwater, and is ideal for outdoor, daytime photography. The camera works underwater at depths of up to 50 feet (15m). Its lens is protected both sunscreen- and scratch-resistant, while the film is housed inside a robust, shock-proof shell. This is the camera you need for all your water sports and adventures, but if you require flash, you’ll need to pick another option, since the Kodak Sport is for daylight use only.

5. Best for Creative Shots: Lomography Simple Use Reloadable Camera

Pros

Reloadable

Three coloured flash filters

Easy to use

Cons

Filters may not suit every occasion

If you’re looking to add a creative spin to your retro photographs, consider Lomography’s reloadable camera. Although it’s built like a disposable camera, this model stands out from the rest in several ways. First, you can reuse it by swapping out the 35mm film, and even the battery, making it a wonderful long-term addition to your photography kit. Next, it comes with three coloured filter gels that you can place over the flash, allowing you to add unconventional colour palettes to your portraits. You can even overlay the filters on top of each other, to create unique, creative shots. Reviewers say they love experimenting with the filters and flash, and attest to pictures that are funky and memorable, with a distinctive artistic flair. However, if you’re not one to experiment with analogue photography, you might find the filters to be excessive and unnecessary.

