When the sun isn’t scorching hot, and there’s a pleasant breeze stirring the plants in your balcony, do you wish you could move your home office outdoors?

Sunlight and fresh air can do wonders for your mood and energy levels, and a simple outdoor workspace – whether in your balcony, porch or back yard – can offer the respite you need from feeling cooped up, unproductive and uninspired.

We spoke with Shelina Jokhiya, a professional organiser who is the managing director and founder of DeCluttr Me in Dubai. She said: “When setting up an outdoor workspace, the goal should be to create a comfortable and functional area that keeps you focused and productive.” She shared key factors to take into consideration before establishing an outdoor office, as well as tips for making the most of small outdoor spaces. Scroll down to read her advice.

1. Make or find a cool, shady spot

Working outside seems wonderful, but under the glare of the sun, it can soon become problematic. For one, direct sunlight on your laptop causes glare, which makes it difficult to see your display. Jokhiya advised: “If your day allows, try to work outside in the cooler parts of the morning or late afternoon when the sun isn’t as intense. You’ll avoid the peak heat hours and still get a refreshing change of scenery.” But if that’s not possible, she recommends setting up your workspace under a tree or using a portable sunshade to control light exposure: “You can also experiment with positioning so that the sun is behind or to the side of you, reducing screen glare and direct exposure.” If there’s no tree in sight, use an adjustable patio umbrella in your backyard or a half-patio umbrella in your balcony.

To improve your screen’s visibility on sunny days outdoors, Jokhiya recommends anti-glare screens or privacy filters, which she says “are great tools for minimising reflections. Some also come with blue-light filters, which protect your eyes further, reducing strain and improving visibility outdoors”.

2. Be comfortable

There’s no point taking the effort to work outdoors, when it just causes you to become uncomfortable, perspire, and develop a headache. To stay cool, Jokhiya said: “Small, rechargeable fans can be life-savers. They’re lightweight and portable, and they’ll keep you cool while circulating fresh air around you.” Vornado’s fan is an apt addition to your desktop, since its tilted position and speed control keeps air circulating. If you’d prefer a smaller, portable fan, JisuLife’s handheld version is a bestseller that you can easily slip into your laptop bag once you’re done. You can also add a foam cushion to your seat, which takes the pressure off your tail bone and improves your comfort level by several degrees.

Don’t forget to drink water as you work! Jokhiya added: “Hydration is also essential, so keep a bottle of cold water nearby, especially if you’ll be working outdoors for a few hours.” The Stanley Quencher H2.0 is a trending cult classic, for its hands-free use, and its vacuum insulation, which lets your beverages stay cool for up to 11 hours. Owala FreeSip and Hydro Flask are other highly rated vacuum insulated flasks that are leak-proof and keep your drinks cool.

3. Buy portable, weather-proof furniture

Portable furniture is a good option for outdoor use – it’s typically less expensive than standard outdoor furniture, and gives you the flexibility you need. A sturdy folding desk, like Dewvie’s, with an anti-scratch, waterproof design can be set up without any assembly. Cosmoplast’s Contessa make for simple, stackable chairs that can be put away in the summer. If you don’t have the space for a table, a lap desk like LapGear’s version, which includes a carry handle, and an integrated phone slot, is a versatile option. Jokhiya added: “Keep all essentials in a lightweight organiser or a flat tray. This makes transitioning from indoors to outdoors (and back) hassle-free. Trays with handles are especially useful for carrying everything in one go.”

4. Ensure reliable power

If you don’t have a convenient power plug or any other reliable source of power close at hand, consider going solar. Jokhiya advised investing in a solar-powered charger: “These chargers are eco-friendly, great for outdoor set-ups, and keep your devices powered without needing an outlet. They’re especially useful for people who enjoy working in parks or other open spaces without accessible power sources.” Promate’s solar power bank, with 20,000mAh battery power can charge four devices simultaneously and has a built-in solar panel so it continuously powers up outdoors. For a bigger set-up that you can also take along on camping trips, opt for Jackery’s portable solar Power Station Explorer 500, which features an AC outlet, a carport, three USB ports and more.

5. Extend your Wi-Fi signal

When your wireless router is across the house, you’re likely to face a few dropped calls in your outdoor office, along with lags and delays when working. Consider installing Eero 6, a reliable Wi-Fi extender that offers greater range and bandwidth, allowing you to work where you want to, not where you have to. Another top-rated product, TP-Link’s AC1750, covers an additional 2,000 square feet and eliminates dead zones so you don’t have to worry about lagging.

6. Invest in dust- and water-resistant electronics

Working outdoors comes with its fair share of hurdles. Dust and water splashes or spills are foremost among them – just a dusty breeze or a drizzle can knock your carefully organised set-up into chaos. So, it’s best to be prepared. Sony’s bestselling WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones, for instance, don’t just block out the sound of cars zooming past, they are also IPX4 rated for dust- and water-resistance. If you like background music while working, opt for JBL’s Go4, a portable and completely waterproof speaker with up to seven hours of play time. And MagicRaven's versatile portable monitor comes with a waterproof case to keep it protected from the elements. Our expert said: “For added security, invest in water-resistant covers for electronics. Unexpected showers or humidity changes can happen, and it’s worth having a backup solution to protect devices.”

Key considerations for setting up an outdoor home office

Carefully chosen products can help create your outdoor workspace; opt for comfortable seating, water-resistant electronics and appropriate accessories. Image Credit: Shutterstock

An outdoor workspace can be a wonderful thing. Jokhiya said: “By focusing on flexibility, comfort, and thoughtful organisation, you can create a practical outdoor workspace that feels refreshing and keeps you efficient. Working outside can be a beautiful change, as long as you’re prepared with the right tools and strategies to stay comfortable and organised.”

According to our expert, it’s important to focus on certain essential elements that all come together to make your outdoor office a success. She broke it down for us below:

Shade and lighting: Make sure your space has adjustable shade options, whether it's an umbrella, a retractable awning, or a portable sunshade. Direct sunlight can be intense, so having the flexibility to create shade at any time is essential. Also, ensure that if it is an umbrella or portable items, they can be stored away easily when not needed, in a store room, shed etc., without creating clutter.

Ergonomics: Replicating your indoor set-up with comfortable, ergonomic seating and the right desk height is crucial. If that’s not feasible, look into options like lap desks, with adjustable heights or cushioned bottoms for added comfort.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi can be weaker outdoors, so consider moving closer to the router or using a Wi-Fi booster. A portable power bank is also a wise investment for devices running low on battery, so you don’t have to go indoors halfway through work.

Noise management: Outdoor workspaces can be noisier due to traffic, wind, or neighbours, so noise-cancelling headphones are ideal. They help maintain focus and block out distractions effectively.

Organisation and storage: When working outside, ensure you have a way to keep all essential items (laptop, notebooks, chargers, etc.) organised and secure. Look for portable caddies or small carts on wheels that you can take inside when not in use.

How to create an outdoor home office with limited space

With space limitations in areas like balconies or small patios, you may wonder if you can still set up a productive office space. According to Jokhiya, this is possible, “the key is to keep things flexible and compact”. She shared useful tips on creating a work station despite space restrictions:

Use a portable desk: Lap desks with cushioning or small, foldable tables can work wonders for creating a temporary workspace. Many lap desks come with pockets for small items and slots for mobile devices, making it easier to stay organised in a compact space.

Folding tables and stackable stools: Look for furniture that can be folded and stored when not in use. Stackable stools or folding chairs are easy to store and don’t take up much room, so you can easily shift between your indoor and outdoor workspace.

Portable storage: Use small baskets or organiser pouches to hold essentials like pens, sticky notes, and chargers. This way, everything you need is within reach, but also easy to bring back inside without making multiple trips.

Clip-on accessories: A clip-on cup holder or mobile phone stand can help you maximise space on a smaller table. These simple gadgets can make all the difference in limited outdoor areas where desk space is tight.