As a gamer, you know speed isn’t just a luxury—it’s a lifeline. In the high-stakes world of online multiplayer, every millisecond counts, and lag can mean the difference between victory and defeat. So, how do you stay ahead of the competition? It starts with your router. A top-tier gaming router isn’t just nice to have; it’s the secret weapon that transforms a smooth gaming session into an unbeatable edge.

To start with, you'll need a quality gaming router. A solid router could make the difference between a smooth game and an annoying lagging horror. Unlike regular routers, these devices are specialised for gaming - they reduce latency, provide a stable and reliable connection, and optimise internet speed, which is essential for online gaming. We spoke with Nick Rego, a Dubai-based gamer and tech specialist, who shared advice on the best way to go about choosing a gaming router for your home. Scroll down to read what he said.

Based on our expert's recommendations, we curated a list of the best gaming routers in the market right now. Pick one with Prime membership to bring the device home as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: TP-Link Archer AX11000 Next-Gen Tri-Band Gaming Router

Pros

Easy installation

Has numerous ports

Speedy file transfers

Lifetime anti-malware subscription

Strong parental controls

Cons

On the pricey side

Bulky

Nothing annoys serious gamers more than a lagging WiFi connection. In that case, the TP-Link Archer AX1100 is a good bet, even if it is a tad on the expensive side. The device, reviewers say, is quite easy to install. The TP-Link Archer AX11000 features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and speeds of up to 10Gbps. It includes a 2.5GBps WAN port, which allows you to host a multi-gig internet connection, and accommodates high-speed data transfers. Praised for its powerful range of connectivity and Wi-Fi range, the AX1100 is equipped with a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU (central processing unit) and 1GB of RAM to handle huge throughput. Moreover, it features a game accelerator that reduces latency and navigates network issues. It also has a Game Protector dashboard that lets you assign parental controls, and protects your network from viruses and phishing attacks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh97, and two-year extended warranty for Dh160.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay from Dh265.83 for six months with select banks

2. Best Premium: ASUS ROG Rapture WiFi 6E Gaming Router (GT-AXE16000)

Pros

Support for Wi-Fi 6E

Three multi-gigabit ports

Allows networking with multiple routers

Gamer-friendly settings

Comes with network-security and parental-control software

Cons

Bulky device

Not great for long distance connectivity

Rego highlighted this ASUS ROG Rapture router for its "fast network speeds and great Wi-Fi coverage". Glowing user reviews on Amazon agree, with some people saying that this is the best router they have ever had. Starting with easy installation and setup, where you just need to scan a QR code with the ASUS phone app and go through a short process, the router is packed with features. The router's AiMesh technology allows you to network multiple ASUS routers together for additional coverage, and it also features configurable protection, which protects everything on your network, while blocking malicious sites and isolating infected devices. The ROG Rapture boasts extensive VPN, WAN and LAN routing controls, extensive traffic analysis and logging tools, RGB controls, wireless channel combining and separation, along with guest network controls. The highlight of this router is its quad-band Wi-Fi with a 16,000Mbps theoretical throughput. It might have issues with longer distances (right outside your house, for instance), but it's still better than an average router. Do note that the GT-AXE16000 is large and flashy; you will need to make a lot of space for it on your desk. It’s also not easily mounted. But it's a worthy investment for serious gamers.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh131, and two-year extended warranty for Dh216.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay from Dh382.83 for six months with select banks

3. Best Budget: Linksys Hydra Pro 6E Tri‑Band WiFi 6E Mesh Router

Pros

Solid 6GHZ throughout

Fast-file transfer performance

Multi-gig WAN port

Cons

Middling 2.4Ghz

Limited parental controls

Lacks malware controls

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6E Tri-Band WiFi 6E Mesh Router is a future-ready powerhouse designed to cater to the demands of modern smart homes and gamers. With blazing speeds of up to 5.4Gbps, support for Wi-Fi 6E’s 6GHz band, and the ability to handle up to 55 devices simultaneously, it excels at delivering lag-free connectivity for 4K streaming, gaming, and bandwidth-intensive tasks. Its sleek design, user-friendly app, and seamless mesh compatibility with Linksys Velop systems make it a versatile choice for larger homes. However, its high price tag and limited utility of the 6GHz band for non-Wi-Fi 6E devices may deter casual users. Additionally, its range can be underwhelming in multi-story homes without mesh nodes, and the app's basic customization options may not satisfy advanced users. While ideal for tech enthusiasts and heavy internet users seeking to future-proof their network, those with older devices or smaller spaces might find a high-end Wi-Fi 6 router more practical and budget-friendly.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh57.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one year extended warranty for Dh40 and two-year extended warranty for Dh66.

4. Best Mesh Router: Asus RT-AX92U Mesh Tri-Band Router (2-Pack)

Pros

Convenient size

Good mounting and placement choices

Folding antennae

Solid parental controls

Can be remote controlled from an app

Cons

Short cable

Each mesh node needs individual updates

Rego recommends the ASUS RT-AX92U, saying: “This compact router is great: it manages everything that's connected to my home network, as well as easily prioritises network traffic for my gaming PC.” The router has four LAN ports, four antennae and a USB at each node. Going by the reviews, if you live in a small home, the router is perfect as a standalone Wi-Fi solution. It is a tri-band router, and has a broadcaster with a 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 band, a 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 5GHz band, and a 2x2 Wi-Fi 4 2.4GHz band. When using it as a single router, you can lump all these bands together using Smart Connect or name each with a separate SSID (Wi-Fi network). It uses a dual-core 1.8GHz processor, offers 512MB of RAM, and 256MB of flash memory for processing power. Touted as extremely user-friendly, there's no doubt the ASUS RT-AX92U is a strong mesh router system. Its four antennae cover various frequencies, and each antenna can be extended in a unique fashion. The router can be operated through the ASUS app, and works with other ASUS networking devices that support AiMesh. Moreover, it has powerful security features as well. This conveniently-sized router that’s a perfect fit for small homes, has received rave reviews on Amazon, with many users calling it ‘excellent’.

Warranty: Amazon offers one year extended warranty for Dh74 and two-year extended warranty for Dh122.

5. Best for Wi-Fi Coverage: TP-Link AX90 AX6600

Pros

Easy installation

Strong performance with a 5Ghz band

Multi-gig WAN-LAN

Solid parental controls

Cons

Expensive

Some features require subscription

TP-Link AX6600 is also Rego’s pick, as he says it offers excellent Wi-Fi coverage for mobile gamers. The TP-Link AX6600 is packed with features, as one would expect at such a price. It has tri-band Wi-Fi 6 technology and a 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN connector. Moreover, it has strong parental controls and and network security tools, too. In terms of connectivity, there’s a broad selection of I/O ports, including a 2.5Gbps port, a gigabit WAN/LAN port, three additional gigabit LAN-only ports, and a USB 2.0 port. The second USB port on the right side of the router supports 3.0 speeds. Not just that, it can reach maximum data rates of 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, 1.2Gbps on one of the 5GHz bands, and 4.8Gbps on the secondary 5GHz band. Regarding security, the Archer AX90 has a free HomeShield Basic plan for strong parental controls and basic network security scans. However, in order to acquire more robust controls, you’ll have to upgrade.

Warranty: Amazon offers one year extended warranty for Dh57 and two-year extended warranty for Dh94.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay from Dh232.25 for four months with select banks

What should look for when buying a gaming router?

With so many kinds of gaming routers out there, it can be confusing narrowing down the one that works best for you. Dubai-based gamer and tech specialist Nick Rego says a good place to start is to check your internet package first before buying any router. It should be able to manage the internet speed available to you.

Another factor as advised by experts is to consider is the difference between a dual-band router and a tri-band router. Dual-band and tri-band show how the router can operate simultaneously to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to devices. Each band has a particular radio frequency via which, the router can transmit data, and these bands are beneficial for a variety of reasons, as they improve network performance and reduce interference.

Dual-band routers support both 2.4GHz band and 5GHz bands. Tri-band routers offer these as well, but have an extra 5GHz band, so they're able to reduce signal interference more effectively, and steer your devices to the optimal band.

Sometimes a gaming router might be a little too much for people, especially if you’re living in a small apartment or house, and several other people are vying for the bandwidth. If that’s the case, invest in mainstream routers, graphics cards and CPUs (central processing units), Rego advised. Moreover, in order to decide what model to get, look at your home and its size. If you live in a large home and the walls have brick insulations, get a mesh router, or a router that’s compatible with mesh, so you can acquire most satellites when the signal strength is weak.