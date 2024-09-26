Your best friend’s wedding is a celebration of love and style, and what better way to elevate your outfit than with the perfect watch?

Whether you’re dancing the night away or capturing heartfelt moments, the right timepiece not only complements your look but also serves as a lasting memory of the day. So, if you are looking through your watch collections and wondering what exactly would look perfect for the next wedding bash, we're here to help.

After speaking with avid watch collectors in the UAE, and scouring Amazon's highly reviewed and rated products, we’ve curated a list of the best men's watches to wear to a loved one's wedding, this year. Get ready to make a statement as we explore timepieces that blend sophistication and charm!

1. Best Overall: Tissot Men's PRX Powermatic

Ali Asgar Taskin, a Dubai-based dentist, and Liam Keane, an Abu Dhabi-based corporate communications manager, share a strong affinity for the Tissot Men’s PRX Powermatic. And who can blame them? This watch boasts a striking aesthetic that harmoniously combines elegance with sporty flair. Crafted from durable stainless steel, the PRX Powermatic features a polished finish that exudes sophistication. Its distinctive integrated bracelet wraps comfortably around the wrist, providing both style and comfort. The 40mm case strikes the perfect balance — it's not too large, making it suitable for various wrist sizes, while still maintaining a bold, yet refined presence. Its slim profile allows it to slip effortlessly under shirt cuffs, ensuring a polished look without sacrificing comfort. The dial of the Tissot PRX Powermatic is meticulously designed to catch the eye without overwhelming the overall appearance. Built to withstand the hustle and bustle of wedding celebrations, the watch is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, ensuring it remains pristine throughout the day. With a water resistance rating of 100 metres, it can easily handle unexpected spills or rain showers. As Keane emphasises, the Tissot PRX Powermatic is more than just a timekeeping device; it's a statement of style and sophistication that enhances the overall wedding experience. Whether you’re the groom, a groomsman, or a guest, this watch is the perfect accessory to elevate your look on a momentous occasion.

2. Best with Leather Strap: Ingersoll The Jazz

You can't go wrong with an Ingersoll, explains Siddharth Tampi, an Abu Dhabi-based scientific researcher. It's quite the gentleman's watch, and at the heart of this watch’s allure is the skeleton dial. Meticulously crafted to reveal the intricate inner workings of the automatic movement, the exposed gears and mechanics create a visual spectacle, with a leather strap in tow. The dial’s layered design provides depth, while subtle detailing, such as the delicate guilloché patterns, enhances its sophistication. With bold Roman numeral hour markers and sleek hands, the dial ensures readability without detracting from its ornate display. The watch is powered by a self-winding automatic movement, which eliminates the need for manual winding or batteries. It draws its energy from the motion of your wrist. One of the standout features of this timepiece is the moonphase complication—a detail that tracks the lunar cycle. Positioned at 6 o’clock, the moonphase adds both style and functionality. Our verdict? It's quirky, stylish, functional and is more than a timepiece.

3. Best Automatic: Seiko Presage

The Seiko Presage has become a popular favourite among UAE residents, including Taskin and Tampi. For those seeking a minimalistic, yet classy look, the Presage is a solid choice. The deep blue dial instantly captures attention, making it an ideal accessory for a wedding. Enhanced by silver-tone hour markers and hands, this watch ensures excellent readability. A date display at the three o'clock position adds a practical touch for the groom or wedding guest looking to keep track of time during the festivities. Tampi particularly appreciates the leather band; its comfort and understated elegance align perfectly with his style preferences. The rich brown hue beautifully complements the blue dial, pairing seamlessly with both formal and semi-formal wedding attire. The buckle clasp guarantees a secure fit, allowing the wearer to dance the night away without any concerns. At the heart of the Seiko Presage lies the Caliber 4R35 automatic movement, renowned for its precision and reliability, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the celebration. In summary, the Seiko Presage, with a leather strap, lets you make a bold statement while maintaining a sense of understated sophistication.

4. Best Affordable Luxury: Orient 'Bambino Version 4

Cynthia Gates, a Dubai-based freelancer, bought the Orient Bambino for her husband, an avid watch collector, and he is quite pleased with it. It's classy, yet simple and no fuss. It suits his personality, Gates says. And it looks elegant enough to wear to a wedding, too. The leather watch is comfortable and fits snugly on the wrist, adding a practical, yet, luxe touch. With its domed mineral crystal, it gives vintage, yet durable vibes. The watch features dauphine hands that are not only stylish but also highly legible. The hour markers are applied, giving the watch a refined touch, as well. The watch also has a water resistance rating of 30 metres (3 ATM), making it suitable for light splashes and rain. So, if you're one of those who wants to keep it stylish, yet functional, the Orient Bambino is always an option. And, it's affordable too.

5. Best Value: Citizen Tsuyosa

Abu Dhabi-based Nilesh Prabhakar was sold on the blue dial of the Citizen Tsuyosa, and that's why he bought it, later sporting the watch for several weddings. He prefers his watches with stainless steel over leather, and this case measures around 42mm, with a clean, minimalist dial available in various colour options, ensuring ease of reading. It is protected by a mineral crystal, offering decent scratch resistance while maintaining clarity. Powered by an automatic movement that harnesses energy from the wearer's wrist, the Tsuyosa eliminates the need for battery replacements and includes a hacking feature for precise time synchronisation. The watch typically comes with either a stainless-steel bracelet or leather strap, both designed for comfort and a secure fit, and has a standard lug width of around 20mm for customisation options. With a water resistance rating of 10 meters (10 ATM), it is suitable for swimming and snorkeling, and many variants feature a date display at the three o'clock mark, enhancing functionality without compromising aesthetics. The understated design makes the Tsuyosa versatile enough to complement both casual and formal attire, providing a commendable addition to any wardrobe. Positioned in the mid-range price segment, it delivers impressive craftsmanship and stand-out features that easily compete with other automatic watches in its class. Its robust construction not only enhances reliability but also ensures lasting value, making it a smart investment for the long haul.

6. Best Statement: Maserati Attrazione Herrenuhr

Sometimes, going a little flashy doesn't hurt. With that in mind, Abu Dhabi-based Sasha Jacobs, a homemaker, bought this Maserati timepiece for her husband. The case is crafted from stainless steel, but coated in a gold-tone finish, giving it a rich look. The gold plating adds a refined shine, making it stand out without being too overpowering. The 42mm diameter gives it a balanced size, providing a noticeable presence on the wrist without overshadowing other accessories. As Jacobs, a fellow watch collector, emphasises, the gold version of the Maserati Attrazione Herrenuhr is ideal for those looking to make a statement at a wedding. Its gold-tone finish exudes opulence, and the design ensures that it complements formal attire perfectly. Whether paired with a black-tie suit or a tailored tuxedo, the gold accents add a layer of sophistication that elevates the overall look. Durability isn’t a concern either, thanks to the flat, scratch-resistant mineral crystal that protects the dial while maintaining a clear and polished appearance. Best of all, this timepiece offers luxury without breaking the bank.

7. Best Mechanical: Hamilton Khaki Field

If your personality is all about practicality with a sense of style, then we might have a watch for you. The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical is a tribute to Hamilton's military heritage, offering a rugged, yet refined timepiece for those who appreciate simplicity and durability. It's the way Aakash Singh, a retired Dubai-based businessman prefers his watches for wedding occasions: Functional devices, that look good too, without overdoing it. "I've worn it for several weddings now, and I always get compliments. However, sometimes others keep asking, why don't I want something more ostentatious? I have to tell them, a watch matches your personality. And this is what suits me," he says. The 38mm stainless steel case has a brushed finish, giving it a subtle, understated look that balances well on the wrist. The watch's hand-wound mechanical movement adds a vintage touch, appealing to those who enjoy the ritual of winding their watch. The matte dial, available in black or white, features bold, easy-to-read numerals and luminescent hands for enhanced visibility, even in low light. The 24-hour military time markings and slim minute markers emphasise the watch’s utilitarian roots, while the strap adds to its functional and rugged appeal. Water resistance of 50 metres provides added protection for everyday wear. With its classic field watch design, the Hamilton Khaki Field watch is not just a practical tool but also a versatile accessory that complements both casual and outdoor wear, offering an authentic military aesthetic with modern reliability.

What should you consider when selecting a watch for weddings?

A watch isn't just a timekeeping device, says Ali Asgar Taskin, a Dubai-based dentist. When it comes to weddings, he believes it transforms into a unique piece of jewelry. Everyone has their own style, and for him, it's all about finding something classy with a vintage flair — something that enhances his look without stealing the spotlight.

Choose a watch according to your personality, Taskin maintains. A watch that contrasts with your outfit, will always be a good choice, especially one with a polished shine. Meanwhile, Siddharth Tampi, a scientific researcher based in Abu Dhabi, adds: "Well, any watch can be worn to a wedding as long as it is paired well with the theme of the wedding and the outfit you choose to wear."

So, to help you choose a timepiece for the next wedding that you plan to attend, Leslie Kews, an Abu Dhabi-based watch enthusiast and salesperson breaks down some essential criteria for you:

Style: Choose a watch that complements your outfit and the overall wedding theme. Opt for a dressy or elegant style if you're attending a formal wedding, while a more casual watch may suit a relaxed celebration.

Material: Consider the watch's material. Stainless steel, gold, or rose gold can add a touch of luxury. Leather straps can offer a classic look, while ceramic watches may provide a modern aesthetic.

Size: The watch's size should fit comfortably on your wrist without being too bulky. Ensure that it doesn’t distract from your overall appearance or attire.

Dial design: Look for a dial that is easy to read, yet stylish. A minimalist design often works well for weddings, but you can also choose one with subtle embellishments to enhance its elegance.

Functionality: Decide whether you want a simple timepiece or one with additional features, such as a date function or water resistance. Keep in mind that you may want a watch that requires minimal maintenance on such a special day.

Colour: Consider the colour scheme of the wedding. A watch that complements or matches the wedding colours can create a harmonious look.

Comfort: Ensure the watch is comfortable to wear throughout the day, especially if you’ll be attending a long ceremony or reception.