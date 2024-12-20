1) Best Overall: LANCOME PARIS Midnight Rose Eau De Parfum For Women

An enchanting and bold fragrance, Lancome Paris Midnight Rose is designed to dazzle your senses, as Dubai-based perfume conoisseur and expert Melanie Cable, explains. With its captivating blend of florals and fruits, it opens with a burst of juicy raspberry, tangy blackcurrant, and a touch of pink pepper, setting the stage. As you gradually grow into the fragrance, the heart reveals the delicate beauty of rose, intertwined with the soft femininity of peony and jasmine, creating a luxurious, floral bouquet. The dry-down brings warmth and depth, as rich vanilla, smooth musk, and earthy cedarwood create an alluring, sensual base. "This perfume is perfect for women who embrace their confidence and femininity, offering a fragrance that feels both playful and sophisticated—ideal for evening wear or any occasion where you want to leave a lasting impression," explains Cable.

2) Best Luxury Perfume: Tom Ford Rose Prick Eau de Parfum

If you need a touch of something bold, daring and unconventional, then the Tom Ford Rose Prick might be your new companion. It's a rose scent, yet, with a daring fusion of three distinct rose varieties—Turkish, Bulgarian, and Damask—each contributing its own unique facet to the composition. As Cable adds, the rose is at the heart of this scent, but it’s accompanied by spicy notes of Sichuan pepper, along with earthy patchouli and a subtle touch of cumin, giving the perfume an unexpected edge. The result is a fragrance that is rich, warm, and provocative, with a sophisticated complexity that defies the traditional sweetness often associated with rose perfumes. For those who want to explore a daring and luxurious side of the rose, which also has strength and elegance, then get a Tom Ford for your collection.

3) Best Minimalist Perfume: Byredo Rose of No Man's Land

Named by soldiers to the nurses who saved thousands of lives during WWI, the scent is said to be a tribute to selflessness and compassion. This fragrance is a modern, understated take on rose, designed to soothe and uplift the senses with its gentle yet sophisticated composition. It opens with a delicate burst of Turkish rose petals, complemented by the spicy brightness of pink pepper. As the fragrance develops, the heart reveals a softer and more velvety Turkish rose absolute, enriched by raspberry blossom, adding a subtly fruity nuance. The base is anchored by warm, woody amber and a touch of papyrus, which lends depth and elegance to the scent. Rose of No Man’s Land is for those who appreciate a contemporary, minimalist rose perfume with a story of resilience and care behind it. The clean and graceful character makes it versatile for both day and evening wear, leaving an understated yet memorable impression.

4) Best For Evening Wear: Bvlgari Rose Goldea Eau De Parfum Spray

The Rose Goldea is a classic touch on the rose, and the fragrance combines the radiant beauty of rose with luxurious ingredients to create a scent that is both luminous and sensual. It opens with a sparkling combination of pomegranate, musk, and rose petals, offering a fresh and captivating introduction. At its heart, the fragrance deepens with Damascus rose absolute and grandiflorum jasmine, exuding a lush and velvety floral richness. The dry-down is warm and sensual, with a blend of creamy sandalwood and white musk, creating an irresistible and lingering trail. Rose Goldea is a for those who adore classic rose perfumes but desire a modern, glamorous twist. This fragrance is ideal for evening wear or special occasions.

5) Best Everyday Use: Miss Dior Rose N' Roses Eau De Toilette For Women,

What would fresh flowers under the sun smell like? Well, if you get the Miss Dior perfume, you might have an answer. At its heart lies the iconic Grasse rose, which radiates a vivid floral richness that is both elegant and invigorating. The rose is complemented by bright citrus top notes of bergamot and mandarin, creating a sparkling, zesty opening that immediately uplifts the senses. Adding a unique depth to the fragrance, geranium lends a fresh, green, and slightly spicy nuance, while a soft base of white musk creates a clean, airy finish. Miss Dior Rose N' Roses is a perfect choice for women who adore a modern and radiant interpretation of rose, ideal for daytime wear or as a refreshing scent for warmer seasons.

6) Best for Men: Maison Francis Kurkdjian MFK L'Homme A La Rose Eau De Parfum

Roses needn’t be reserved for women; men have a place in the bloom too. Enter the Maison Francis Kurkdjian L’Homme À la Rose Eau De Parfum, a daring and innovative fragrance that redefines the role of rose in men’s perfumery. The perfume presents the rose in a vibrant, and undeniably masculine light. The fragrance opens with an energetic burst of zesty grapefruit and spicy accord, setting a bright and confident tone. At its heart, the essence of Damask rose shines, offering a clean, floral elegance that feels modern and uplifting. Green, slightly woody facets emerge with amber woods and a touch of sage, adding depth and a subtle earthiness to the composition. "It's a bold, yet understated and versatile choice for men who want a sophisticated yet approachable fragrance," explains Cable. Its light yet confident profile is ideal for daytime wear or casual evening outings, offering a contemporary and refreshing alternative to traditional masculine scents.

7) Best Perfume with a Fruity Twist: Diptyque Eau Rose For Women

A twist on the classic floral scent, Diptyque Eau Rose is an elegantly crafted fragrance, which captures the essence of a rose garden in full bloom. The fragrance opens with a blend of Bulgarian and Damask rose, creating a rich yet delicate floral heart that feels both vibrant and airy. The addition of fruity notes of blackcurrant and litchi adds a refreshing sweetness that enhances the rose’s natural beauty, while soft musks and a touch of honey in the base bring warmth and depth to the composition. Eau Rose is the mix of classic and contemporary, offering a fragrance that feels both timeless and fresh. Its light, refined nature makes it versatile for daily wear, effortlessly complementing both casual and formal settings.

Why is the rose perfume so alluring?

Roses, are the queen of flowers and have flavoured the world since historic times. From Rome to modern-day Iran, there was almost a cult surrounding the rose and rosewater, as Lyttleton says. The Romans professed a strong affection for the flower. According to art critic and researcher Celia Lyttelton in her book, The Scent Trail, Emperor Nero (AD 37-AD 68), held rose banquets that were celebrated to the sound and scents of fountains of rosewater. The ceilings of the dining hall were hung with rotating discs, which scattered perfume and petals drawn over the guests. From ancient Rome to modern-day Iran, the rose and rosewater held an almost cult-like reverence, as Lyttleton describes. The Romans, in particular, harbored a profound affection for the flower. Emperor Nero (AD 37–AD 68) famously hosted lavish rose-themed banquets, where the air was filled with the sound and fragrance of fountains cascading rosewater. In his dining halls, rotating discs adorned the ceilings, scattering petals and perfume over the guests, enveloping them in a sensory feast of luxury and indulgence.

Later, Arab scholars and alchemists, notably an Iranian philosopher named Avicenna, played a pivotal role in refining distillation techniques, allowing for the preservation of the rose's fragrance. And so, by thirteenth century, Iran was producing most of the raw materials for scent. They were exported to Venice, from where they were also traded with the Middle and the Far East. Since, the delicate flower has had an ironclad grip on the world.

So, what is it about the rose that entices the senses? As Cable says, "It's the bridge between floral, woody, and spicy notes. It has dual nature—delicate yet powerful—allows it to shine in myriad compositions, from light and dewy scents reminiscent of fresh petals to bold, opulent blends steeped in richness." It strikes the balance between sweetness and tartness, offering honeyed warmth or green, citrusy brightness, depending on its variety and extraction method. As a heart note, it often connects top notes like citrus to deeper base notes such as amber or patchouli, ensuring a seamless evolution of the fragrance. It is praised for its adaptability and range.