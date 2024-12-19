Looking for the perfect gift that combines great performance, style, and affordability? Mid-range smartphones are the way to go, offering exceptional value without breaking the bank. Whether it's for a tech-savvy friend, a family member who loves staying connected, or someone who simply needs an upgrade, these smartphones pack all the features that matter—stylish designs, smooth performance, powerful cameras, and long-lasting batteries. The UAE tech market is brimming with options, and 2024’s best mid-range smartphones deliver more than just the basics—they offer a premium experience at a fraction of the price. From stellar displays to 5G connectivity, there’s a perfect match for every budget and preference. Get ready to gift something that’s not only practical but also exciting, ensuring your loved one stays ahead in the tech game without splurging on a flagship.

After scouring through Amazon's top-rated products and reviews and speaking to Nilesh Singh, a product specialist in Dubai, here's our roundup of the top 7 mid-range smartphones that make the ultimate 2024 gifts in the UAE.

1) Best Overall: OnePlus 12R (Cool Blue, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Pros

Excellent, large display

Top-knotch processor

High-quality build

Impressive storage

Cons

No wireless charging

The OnePlus 12R in Cool Blue is a head-turner that proves mid-range doesn't mean middle-of-the-road. Packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a massive 16GB of RAM, this smartphone delivers multitasking and lightning-fast performance, perfect for gaming marathons or productivity on the go. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, boasting vibrant colors and a silky 120Hz refresh rate, makes every swipe and scroll a visual delight. With 256GB of storage, you’ll have space for all your apps, photos, and playlists without a second thought. And the design? Sleek, modern, and undeniably chic in its striking Cool Blue hue. Add in its long-lasting battery with super-speed charging, and you’ve got a strong device. The fast-charging, long-lasting battery is a highlight, though the camera performance, while reliable, doesn’t outshine some competitors in this price range. Overall, the OnePlus 12R offers a polished package for those seeking a premium experience without the flagship price tag.

2) Best Apple Mid-Range Phone: Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black

Pros

Good size and weight

Solid performance

Good cameras

USB-C port

Dynamic island

Cons

No always-on display

Shorter battery life than other iPhones

Need performance, design and good value all in one? Well, the Apple iPhone 15 is here to help. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it delivers smooth performance whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or using demanding apps. Less is more here, and Apple’s decision to slim down the base-level iPhone makes it so comfortable in your hand that you just don't want to let it go, as reviewers write. "The iPhone's colour science focuses on a more natural look, emphasising finer details like subjects in shadows and the evenness of light across the entire frame," explains Singh. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display ensures vibrant visuals, while the advanced dual-camera system captures high-quality photos in various lighting conditions. Its sleek, durable design is paired with the practicality of a USB-C port for faster charging and data transfer. Though it might not have the ultra-high-end features of its Pro counterparts and the charging is a tad slower than Pro models, the iPhone 15 excels by offering premium quality at a more accessible price point, making it a standout in the mid-range segment.

3) Best Value: SAMSUNG Galaxy A54 5G

Pros

Bright, crisp display

Solid cameras

Up-to-date connectivity

Cons

Restrained performance, say reviews

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is the perfect mid-range gift, delivering premium features at an affordable price. The Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch display, an octa-core processor that provides ample power for daily tasks, including light gaming, and a camera that performs well for casual snaps. "The design stands out, especially in the lime green version. With 128GB of storage, it’s sufficient for most users, and for those needing more space, the option to expand with microSD cards up to 1TB adds extra flexibility," explains Singh. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it handles multitasking with ease, while the versatile 50MP triple-camera setup captures sharp, vibrant photos. The 32MP front camera ensures flawless selfies every time. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging, it keeps you powered throughout the day. Minimalistic, water-resistant, and 5G-ready, the Galaxy A54 5G combines style, performance, and value—making it a standout gift for anyone who wants a high-quality smartphone without the flagship price tag.

4) Best Budget: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is all about features, offering an excellent balance of performance and value. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant, smooth visuals, making everything from gaming to media consumption a treat. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and reliable gaming performance. The standout feature is its impressive 200MP main camera, delivering incredibly detailed photos, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens for versatility. A 16MP front camera ensures great selfies, while the 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging keeps you powered throughout the day. 5G connectivity adds to its future-proof appeal. However, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G excels in many areas, it does have a few drawbacks. The MIUI interface, though feature-rich, can feel bloated and occasionally laggy for some users. Additionally, while the camera system is impressive on paper, the ultra-wide and macro lenses may not deliver the same quality as the main camera, especially in low light. Overall, though, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G offers a solid mid-range option with its impressive features, making it a strong contender in its price range despite a few minor hiccups.

5) Best Battery: Realme 11 Pro+ Dual-SIM 512GB ROM + 12GB RAM

Pros

Exceptional design

120Hz AMOLED curved panel

100Mp main camera with OIS

67W fast charging

Cons

Poor gaming performance

The Realme 11 Pro+ Dual-SIM (512GB ROM + 12GB RAM) is a high-performance smartphone that packs a punch in the mid-range market. With its 6.7-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, every scroll, swipe, and video looks incredibly smooth and vibrant. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with a staggering 12GB of RAM, this device easily handles multitasking, heavy apps, and gaming sessions without much trouble. The 200MP main camera is the star of the show, offering detail and vibrant colours, while the 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses add flexibility for various photography styles. With a massive 512GB of storage, you’ll never run out of space for your apps, media, and memories. "The 5,000mAh battery, coupled with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, gets you back up and running in no time," says Singh. However, while the Realme 11 Pro+ offers impressive specs, it’s not without its downsides. The Realme UI can feel a bit heavy and cluttered, especially for those who prefer a more minimalist experience. Still, the Realme 11 Pro+ Dual-SIM offers a balanced blend of top-tier performance, stunning display, and a strong camera setup, making it a solid choice for those looking for premium features at a mid-range price.

6) Best for Smooth Performance: Nothing Phone (2a)

Pros

Vibrant visuals

Glyph interface

Solid battery

Cons

The Glyph lights can be a bit gimmicky, complain some reviews

The Nothing Phone (2a) is a bold statement in the world of smartphones, offering something truly unique at a mid-range price. Its standout feature? The signature LED Glyph Interface on the back that lights up with notifications, calls, and charging – turning your phone into a work of art. But it's not just about the look. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, the Nothing Phone (2a) delivers smooth performance whether you're scrolling, multitasking, or diving into your favourite games. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals, while the 50MP dual-camera system captures crisp, colourful shots with ease. Plus, the 4,700mAh battery gives you solid all-day performance, with 33W fast charging to juice up quickly when needed. That said, while the design is a showstopper, it’s not all perfect. The battery, though sizable, could have benefited from even faster charging options. And while the Glyph lights are fun, they may not be everyone's cup of tea, with some users finding them a bit gimmicky after a while, as reviewers have noted. Still, for those who want a smartphone that stands out from the crowd with a combination of style, performance, and a touch of tech flair, the Nothing Phone (2a) is an exciting choice that delivers where it counts.

7) Best for Gaming: Honor X7b 5G 16GB RAM (8+8GB Extended)

Pros

Sharp visuals

Fast charging

Generous storage

Cons

Camera falls short in low-light conditions

The Honor X7b 5G with 16GB RAM (8GB + 8GB extended) is a true powerhouse in the mid-range market, offering impressive performance and sleek design without breaking the bank. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and paired with a generous 16GB of RAM, this phone is built to handle multitasking, gaming, and streaming with ease. The 6.74-inch display delivers sharp, vivid visuals, making every movie, video call, or gaming session an enjoyable experience. With 128GB of internal storage, you’ve got plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos, while the 5,000mAh battery ensures you stay powered throughout the day. Plus, 22.5W fast charging gets you back up to full power in no time. However, as impressive as the Honor X7b 5G is, it's not without its drawbacks. The camera setup, though decent, falls short in low-light conditions, with photos lacking some clarity and detail. While the 5G capabilities are great for speed, the device doesn’t support ultra-fast charging speeds found in some competitors. Nonetheless, the Honor X7b 5G offers a strong combination of performance, value, and future-proofing, making it a solid choice for anyone seeking an all-around, feature-packed smartphone.

