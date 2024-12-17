1) Best Earbuds Deal: JBL Wave Buds True Wireless Buds

JBL Wave Buds True Wireless Buds Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

IPX2 water-resistant rating

32 hours of playtime

Affordable price

Deep bass

Cons

Users report issues with fit

The JBL Wave Buds True Wireless Earbuds offer a blend of sound and sleek design, making them a solid choice for music lovers and active individuals alike. Whether you're at the gym, on a walk, or just relaxing at home, the Wave Buds provide a listening experience in a compact, easy-to-carry design. One of the key features of these earbuds is their wireless functionality, ensuring complete freedom of movement without the hassle of tangled cords. Plus, with up to 32 hours of total playtime (8 hours on a single charge and 24 hours with the charging case), these earbuds keep up with your day, whether you’re commuting or traveling. The IPX2 water-resistant rating means the JBL Wave Buds can handle a bit of sweat or light rain, making them a solid companion for workouts or outdoor activities. They also come with touch controls for easy playback and call management, and the built-in microphone ensures clear, hands-free calls. The earbuds sync with your devices via Bluetooth, providing a hassle-free pairing experience. However, while the JBL Wave Buds offer decent sound quality for their price, they lack the advanced noise cancellation found in higher-end models. Some users have reported issues with the fit, as the earbuds may fall out during more intense activity. Additionally, the bass, although punchy, may not be enough for those who prefer a more bass-heavy sound. The touch controls, though convenient, can be overly sensitive at times, leading to accidental pauses or skips. Despite these drawbacks, the JBL Wave Buds remain a solid choice for anyone looking for reliable wireless earbuds that deliver value and comfort without breaking the bank.

2) Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Deal: JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Bluetooth connectivity

Comfortable fit

Foldable design

Cons

Noise cancellation isn’t effective in extreme noise

As one satisfied Amazon reviewer points out, the JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones truly deliver for their price range. Perfect for music lovers seeking both immersive sound and comfort, these headphones feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling, allowing you to enjoy your favourite tunes without the distractions of the outside world—whether you're navigating a noisy commute or relaxing at home. Reviewers praised the rich, subwoofer-like rumble in each note, though the deepest one at the end does lose a bit of volume. The vocals shine with remarkable high-frequency clarity, maintaining their presence without being overshadowed by other elements in the mix. With JBL Pure Bass sound, your music carries a punchy depth, making every beat feel just right. The wireless Bluetooth connection offers hassle-free movement, and with up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge, these headphones are great for long sessions. When you need to take a call, the built-in microphone ensures crystal-clear voice quality. The soft ear cushions provide lasting comfort, while the foldable design makes them easy to store on the go. However, some users have noted that the noise cancellation isn't fully immersive. Still, whether you're working, traveling, or unwinding, the JBL Tune 770NC offers an outstanding listening experience with a sleek, stylish look to match.

3) Best Apple Smartwatch Deal: Apple Watch SE (2023) | GPS + Cellular | 40mm

Apple Watch SE (2023) | GPS + Cellular | 40mm Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Sleek design

Crisp retina display

GPS functionality

Health and fitness features

Cons

No always-on display

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm Smartwatch with its sleek Midnight Aluminium Case is all about style, functionality, and affordability. This smartwatch delivers all the essential features you need for everyday use, from health tracking to notifications, without breaking the bank. With its crisp 40mm Retina display, you get sharp, vibrant visuals, perfect for checking messages, tracking workouts, or navigating through apps. The GPS functionality ensures that you can track your outdoor activities like running or cycling with accuracy, while the powerful S8 chip guarantees a smooth, responsive performance. Stay on top of your health with features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and even crash detection, providing peace of mind in case of emergencies. The water resistance makes it perfect for swim tracking, and with the long-lasting battery, you'll enjoy up to 18 hours of use, making it an ideal companion throughout the day. The Midnight Aluminium Case gives the Apple Watch SE a modern, premium feel that complements any style, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a reliable, stylish smartwatch without the hefty price tag.

4) Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deal: Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Great design and display

Skin temperature reader for cycle and sleep tracking

Crash detection

Longer battery life with low power mode

Cons

Missing the Apple Ultra Watch siren

The Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 41mm has your attention from the start, due to the elegant design, itself. And, the features that include robust health tracking, and seamless connectivity, just add to the reasons why you should purchase it. Its Always-On Retina display, durable build with IP6X dust resistance, and WR50 water resistance make it a versatile companion for everyday wear and fitness activities. The addition of a temperature sensor fuels health insights, particularly for women’s health tracking, while advanced features like ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and Crash Detection bolster its utility for safety-conscious users. With the S8 chip delivering smooth performance and cellular connectivity enabling independence from the iPhone, it’s an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and those immersed in Apple’s ecosystem. However, its 18-hour battery life might be seen as a limitation compared to competitors, and the incremental upgrades may not justify an upgrade for Series 7 users. Overall, the Series 8 stands as a top-tier smartwatch, offering meaningful features for those who prioritise health, safety, and convenience.

5) Best Fitness Tracker Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth Smart Watch, Black Titanium (UK Version)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth Smart Watch, Black Titanium (UK Version) Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Durable

Bioactive sensor

Vivid AMOLED display

Cons

Might be hefty for smaller wrists

Wondering how to crush your fitness goals? Well, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth Smart Watch in Black Titanium is your new ally. Designed with a rugged yet sophisticated titanium build, this watch is a blend of durability and luxury, making it perfect for both adventure seekers and style enthusiasts. Packed with robust eatures, the Watch5 Pro elevates fitness tracking. Its enhanced GPS and Route Tracking make it a dream for hikers, cyclists, and runners, letting you plan, follow, and retrace routes with precision. Meanwhile, the bioactive sensor keeps tabs on your health metrics, including heart rate, body composition, and even your sleep patterns, giving you a holistic view of your well-being. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can answer calls, respond to messages, and control music right from your wrist—no phone needed. The vivid AMOLED display ensures everything looks stunning, even under direct sunlight, and the intuitive interface makes navigation effortless. Add to that a multi-day battery life, and you’ve got a watch that keeps up with your busiest days. On the flip side, the Watch5 Pro's focus on fitness might overshadow other smartwatch features, and its bulkier design may feel hefty for smaller wrists. However, its durability and wealth of features make it a standout in the smartwatch market.

6) Best Krome Fridge Deal: KROME 370L Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator

Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Sleek design

Impressive storage

Advanced cooling technology

No frost build-up

Cons

No water or ice dispenser

If you're ready to step up your kitchen game, this fridge has everything you need and more. The KROME 370L Gross, Top Mount Double Door Refrigerator with Automatic Defrost Freezer combines sleek design, impressive storage, and advanced cooling technology to elevate your kitchen. Its stainless steel finish and modern lines make it a stylish addition to any space, while the top-mount double doors provide easy access to both the fridge and freezer. With 370L of gross capacity, adjustable shelves, door bins, and a crisp drawer, it offers ample space to organize your groceries, from fresh produce to frozen treats. The automatic defrost feature eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting, ensuring efficient cooling with no frost buildup. This energy-efficient fridge is equipped with a smart compressor and insulation, saving on energy costs while delivering optimal performance. LED lighting ensures easy access to your food at all hours, and intuitive controls make temperature adjustments a breeze. The KROME fridge blends style, convenience, and efficiency, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen.

7) Best Side By Side Refrigerator Deal: KROME 600Liters Gross,Side by Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser

Pros

Built-in water dispenser

Spacious capacity

Energy-efficient cooling system

LED lighting

Cons

Limited freezer space

The KROME 600L Gross, Side by Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser is the perfect blend of style and practicality for anyone looking to elevate their kitchen. With a spacious 600L capacity, it offers generous storage for fresh produce, beverages, and frozen foods, all within easy reach. The side-by-side design ensures effortless access to both the fridge and freezer, with adjustable shelves that help keep everything neatly organized. The built-in water dispenser adds a touch of convenience, offering chilled water at the push of a button—eliminating the need for bulky bottles. Its energy-efficient cooling system ensures your food stays fresh without breaking the bank. While the water dispenser is a great feature, it does take up some internal space, and the side-by-side layout may not be ideal for smaller kitchens. That said, with LED lighting for optimal visibility and a fingerprint-resistant surface for easy cleaning, the KROME 600L fridge offers a great balance of style, efficiency, and convenience for larger households.

8) Best Washing Machine Deal: KROME 6Kg 1000 RPM Front Load Washing Machine | LED Display

KROME 6Kg 1000 RPM Front Load Washing Machine | LED Display Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

1000RPM speed

40L drum volume

16 wash programs

Cons

Noise during high-spin cycles

The Krome 6kg Front Load Washing Machine (KR-WFL 60WS) could just be your new laundry game-changer. With its white finish and compact design, it brings style and efficiency to any home. Boasting a 1000 RPM spin speed, this washing machine ensures clothes come out nearly dry, cutting down your drying time significantly. The generous 40L drum volume can handle loads of up to 6kg, making it perfect for small to medium-sized families. With 16 wash programs, it’s like having a dedicated cycle for every fabric and stain, from delicates to heavy-duty washes. Plus, it’s energy-efficient with a 4-star rating, so it won’t just clean your clothes but save on your electricity bills too. The universal motor offers quieter, more durable performance, giving you peace of mind for the long run. Whether you're in a busy UAE household or living solo, this washer delivers an unbeatable combination of performance, versatility, and value, all at the best price in the region. Perfect for anyone who wants a reliable, efficient, and affordable solution to their laundry needs.