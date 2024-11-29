Some people love to ‘buy now’. Others ‘add to cart’ and regularly revisit their favourite items, wondering whether they should just wait for a better deal or finally purchase.

If you’ve been window shopping for far too long, this White Friday Sale, and are looking for a sign to make a move, this is it!

We did a deep dive into Amazon, and discovered five insider hacks on getting the best deals this White Friday Sale, with payment plans that won’t break the bank, and value add-ons that feel like every purchase is a bargain. So, no more waiting. White Friday Sale ends on November 30, so make the most of these final hours to shop for your favourite items.

1. Save more with Prime

Right now, it’s not just televisions or vacuum cleaners that are on sale. Amazon is running a special offer on Prime membership. You can enjoy 50 per cent off Prime for three months – that equates to just Dh8 per month – after which, your membership will auto-renew at Dh16 per month.

With Prime membership, you’ll be able to get exclusive early access to select deals every time Amazon has a sale, like Single’s Day or White Friday. You’ll be able to receive free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh grocery products, get free one-day or same-day delivery with no minimum purchase on Prime-eligible products, as well as free international delivery on millions of items. The membership also grants you access to a free Deliveroo Plus membership, as well as Prime Video, where you can watch popular shows and movies at no extra cost. And gamers can level up with a Twitch channel subscription, discounted games and plenty of benefits every month.

So, don’t wait – sign up for Prime membership.

2. Take advantage of flash coupons

Every day during the White Friday Sale, Amazon is releasing flash discount coupons on select items, from gaming chairs to garment steamers and robot vacuum cleaners. Check out what’s on offer, and get an extra 10 per cent off (up to Dh40), on top of White Friday discounts, with the promo code: PRIME10.

Check out flash coupons here.

3. Get instant bank discounts

Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard, ADCB, HSBC, and Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) cards can enjoy additional discounts for eligible White Friday orders.

Prime members: Get up to 30 per cent off (up to Dh175) on HSBC Mastercard credit cards – just use the codes ‘HSBC75’ and ‘MC100’.

All other customers: Get 20 per cent off (up to Dh75) with Emirates Islamic Bank credit cards with the code ‘EIB75’, and 20 per cent off (up to Dh75) on HSBC credit cards when you use the code ‘HSBC75’.

4. Trade in and save on iPhones

Now, you can trade in your old smartphone and upgrade to the latest Apple iPhone 16 Pro. This means you won't just get discounts of up to 40 per cent, but also extra cashback of up to Dh365. Don't forget to order your new iPhone (16, 15 or 14) with the 'Trade-in' option selected. A delivery agent will evaluate your old device right at your doorstep, and then deliver the new iPhone to you, along with an Amazon gift card loaded with your cashback amount.

This Trade-in feature doesn’t just apply to iPhones. You can sell any old device – laptop, tablet, smartwatch or earphones – by booking a home pick-up and evaluation service on Amazon. To do so, just look for Trade-in information under the product you’re buying.

5. Buy now, pay later

If you’re not willing to wait another moment to buy a coveted product, take advantage of hassle-free and affordable shopping during the White Friday Sale, with Tabby, which offers the convenience of splitting payments into four interest-free installments.

6. Sign up for installment plans

Customers in the UAE also have the privilege of opting in for zero per cent bank installment plans for eligible purchases. These are available from a wide range of banking partners upon check-out, and allow you to pay for your White Friday orders on Amazon via more affordable and easy monthly installments. So don’t be intimidated by expensive purchases – breaking up the payment into monthly installments can help you buy what you want, and pay for it at a comfortable pace. It’s a win-win!