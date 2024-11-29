The story behind an iconic photograph

The iconic photograph of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum has become a symbol of unity in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day). The powerful image is being widely used across the country on signboards, posters, stickers, landmarks, and even as badges, symbolising the deep sense of unity that defines the UAE. Read more…

Variable Salik, parking rates in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies, including event-specific parking tariffs, as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow in the city. Read more…

Why ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ now does more harm than good

The ‘Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) payment option, which allows consumers to purchase goods and pay in instalments, has become increasingly popular in recent years, but there is a growing concern that BNPL may be doing more harm than good, particularly when it comes to the state of your finances. Read more…

Free 53GB data for Eid Al Etihad holidays?

Image Credit: Supplied