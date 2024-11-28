Toll price and timings

During weekdays, the toll will be Dh6 during morning peak hours from 6am to 10am) and evening peak hours 4pm to 8pm.

For off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dh4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

New Parking fee from March 2025

The Variable Parking Traffic Policy, scheduled for implementation by the end of March 2025, sets parking fees at Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dh4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours from 8am to 10 am and evening peak hours from 4pm to 8pm.

The parking feee will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8pm to 10 pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.

Congestion Pricing Policy