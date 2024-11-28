Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three new judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.

The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished the newly appointed judges success in their new roles, and highlighted that justice serves as a fundamental pillar for fostering a strong society and a thriving economy. He highlighted the pivotal role of the judicial system in maintaining the rule of law.

Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised that integrity and transparency are core values that have shaped the development of DIFC, making it one of the world's leading financial hubs. He noted that the judiciary plays a crucial role in preserving and strengthening this status by upholding the principles of efficiency and independence.

Judges Thomas Bathurst, Sapna Jhangiani, and Roger Stewart took their oath to join the Court of Appeal at the DIFC Courts. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the DIFC Courts.