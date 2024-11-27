Abu Dhabi: Amnesty applicants who wish to leave the country after getting residency status regularised must keep in mind the validity period the exit permits issued to them.

In an advisory, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) said they must adhere to the 14-day validity period of exit permits, granted as part of the status adjustment grace period.

Pointing out that exit permits from the UAE are issued through an electronic service, ICP said the service is accessible through the applicant’s personal account, company accounts or authorised typing centres. The exit permit service is easily accessible through its official website or smart app.

ICP outlined six steps to obtain the exit permits:

1. Logging into the account using the UAE PASS digital ID.

2. Selecting the “Exit Permit Issuance” service.

3. Choosing the category (family members residing in the UAE, domestic workers, labourers or cancelled visa holders).

4. Selecting the individual for whom the exit permit is being issued.

5. Submitting the application, reviewing and updating the retrieved details where necessary, followed by paying the applicable fees.

6. Receiving the exit permit via email and exiting the country within the specified timeframe.

ICP urged individuals holding exit permits to depart from the nearest exit port before the expiration of the permit or the grace period, which ends on December 31. Violators who fail to leave during the grace period will automatically face reinstatement of prior penalties and restrictions.

To obtain an exit permit without a re-entry ban stamp, violators must possess a valid passport or an active return document without a specified validity period. The authority advised violators planning to leave the country to book their travel tickets only after completing exit permit procedures.