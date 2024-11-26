Dubai: Starting from November 29, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch three public bus routes.

Route 108 will directly connect Satwa Bus Station to Global Village. This route will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events. Service hours are from 2pm to 1am the next day, with 11 trips per direction daily and a 60-minute frequency.

RTA is launching Route F63, a metro feeder service to connect Al Ras Metro Station to Union Bus Station via Al Khaleej Street and Naif Street.

Meanwhile, Route J05 will provide a link between Mira Community and Dubai Studio City, passing through Neshama Townhouses.

Upgrading other routes

On the same date, RTA will streamline several bus routes.

Route 5 will be modified to operate in both directions between Abu Hail Bus Station and Union Bus Station; no longer serving Al Ras Metro Station.

Similarly, Route 14 will be adjusted to operate in two directions, terminating at Business Bay Metro Station. Route 33 will be shortened to end at Karama Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Additionally, Route 91 will be adjusted to cover the Business Bay in the direction of Jebel Ali Bus Station and serve the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) stop in both directions.

Route J02 will be shortened to expedite commuting between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Production City. Similarly, Route J04 will be adjusted to include Sports City while reducing stops in Dubai Studio City.

Route F38 will be adjusted to serve Al Jurf Heights Group.

Route F39 will be adjusted to include Etihad Mall.

Route X92 will be modified to serve DMCC Metro Stop en route to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and reduce stops at Dubai Investment Park.