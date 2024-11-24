Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has completed the construction of 141 bus shelters as part of a broader initiative to deliver 762 shleters in key locations in Dubai.
The authority announced on Sunday that the shelters have been designed with a modern look and are user-friendly.
The project is 40 per cent complete with the full completion targeted for 2025 end.
The new shelters will serve 182 million commuters annually, RTA said.
They accommodate multiple bus routes, with some serving more than 10 routes per shelter.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA said, “The installation of the new shelters highlights RTA’s continued efforts to advance public transport infrastructure, enhancing the well-being of Dubai residents and visitors.”