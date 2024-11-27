Revellers, be they drivers, passengers or pedestrians, have been advised not to use party sprays.

“Ensure the vehicle’s front and rear licence plates remain visible; do not alter the vehicle’s colour or darken/tint the front windows,” the ministry said.

“Do not place stickers, signs or logos of any kind on the vehicle unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditioins,” it added.

Motorists have also been warned against violating guidelines by exceeding the number of passengers in a vehicle.