Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has issued a set of guidelines for the public while observing the 53rd National Day (Eid Al Etihad) celebrations.
According to the advisory, the public must avoid organising or participating in random marches and gatherings. They must adhere to all traffic regulations and follow instructions issued by the police.
Revellers, be they drivers, passengers or pedestrians, have been advised not to use party sprays.
“Ensure the vehicle’s front and rear licence plates remain visible; do not alter the vehicle’s colour or darken/tint the front windows,” the ministry said.
“Do not place stickers, signs or logos of any kind on the vehicle unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditioins,” it added.
Motorists have also been warned against violating guidelines by exceeding the number of passengers in a vehicle.
“Do not allow anyone to hang out through the windows or sunroof the vehicles,” the ministry advised.