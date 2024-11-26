In the UAE, the Emirates Health Services (EHS), which oversees healthcare in the Northern Emirates, has shared guidance on scarlet fever prevention as part of its commitment to promoting community health and raising awareness.

What is scarlet fever?

Scarlet fever is a bacterial infection that is caused by toxins produced by Group A Streptococcus (GAS) bacteria, the same bacteria responsible for strep throat.

The illness is transmitted through coughing, sneezing, sharing foods and drinks with an infected person, or touching contaminated surfaces, EHS explained on social media

“It mostly affects children but can be easily treated with antibiotics, which help relieve symptoms and prevent complications,” the authority pointed out.

Why is it called scarlet fever?

The name “scarlet fever” originates from one of its hallmark symptoms: A bright red, sandpaper-like rash that spreads across the body, giving the skin a “scarlet” (a vivid red colour) in appearance.

What are the symptoms?

• Sore throat, often with white or yellow patches

• Fever (over 38°C)

• Red rash that feels like sandpaper (starts on the chest and spreads to other areas)

• Strawberry tongue (red and bumpy tongue)

• Headache and swollen glands

How can it be prevented?

EHS has offered the following tips to reduce the risk of getting scarlet fever:

• Wash hands regularly with soap and water

• Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

• Avoid sharing food, drinks, or utensils with infected individuals

• Adopt good hygiene practices -

What doctors say

Doctors in the UAE told Gulf News that children suffering from sore throat, fever and red rash must seek immediate medical attention for early diagnosis and treatment.

“Any child having symptoms of sore throat, fever and rash needs to get medical attention as early as possible for diagnosis and early start of proper antibiotics,” pointed out Dr Jadeer Akkapparambil, a specialist in Internal Medicine at Medcare Hospital, Sharjah.

Dr Jadeer Akkapparambil The spread of infection typically increases in winter and spring, he said.

Dr Yamen Fayez Elmughanni, consultant paediatrician and Neonatologist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, further explained: “Typically, scarlet fever occurs in the late fall, winter, and early spring months. The group A Streptococcus (GAS) bacterial infection is more common during colder weather, when people tend to stay indoors, increasing the likelihood of close contact and the spread of infection. However, it can occur at any time of the year.”

Dr Yamen Fayez Elmughanni He said the rash occurs as a result of delayed-type skin reactivity to pyrogenic exotoxin, a toxin produced by the bacteria.

“The diagnosis is established based on clinical manifestations. Apart from rapid strep testing and throat culture, no additional testing is required.”

Children are most commonly affected, especially those between the ages of five and 15, added Dr Yamen.

Can it cause complications?

Experts point out that it is crucial to treat scarlet fever with antibiotics to prevent complications such as rheumatic fever or kidney issues.

“In some patients, the same bacteria can cause a serious disease called acute rheumatic fever that damages the heart and causes other complications. Young children are the ones who can get this most likely,” Dr Jadeer pointed out, urging parents to be vigilant.