DUBAI: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has officially unveiled the Zayed and Rashid Mural, the world's largest mosaic art installation in Hatta, which pays tribute to the memory of the UAE’s founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The launch forms part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, which celebrates key national occasions from Flag Day on 3 November to the 53rd Eid Al Etihad on 2 December.

The monumental 2,198.7 square metre mural on the slope of the Hatta Dam Water Falls, recreates a historical photograph of the founding fathers dating back to the time of the foundation of the UAE. The mosaic replaces a mural on the Hatta Dam Water Falls that also honoured the legacy of the UAE’s leaders. The mural has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest mosaic artwork.

The awe-inspiring artwork forms part of the latest edition of the Dubai Street Museum, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in 2016, to highlight Dubai’s unique cultural identity, history, values and aspirations by creating distinctive public artworks across the emirate.

The project, part of the latest edition of the Dubai Street Museum, is aligned with Brand Dubai’s aim to create public artworks that not only tell the UAE’s remarkable story in powerful ways but also introduce iconic images that transform the community and visitors’ experience of key destinations. By working with both local and international artists, we seek to launch projects that enrich public spaces through art and creativity.”

The public art project was led by the Russian artist Sergey Korbasov, with the support of over 100 local and international artisans hailing from around the globe. They worked for over four months to handcraft the mosaic using 1.2 million individual pieces, each measuring 5 x 5 cm, in a remarkable demonstration of artistic excellence.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar mountains, the mosaic incorporates natural materials from the Hatta region, including rocks and soil, ensuring the artwork resonates with the local environment and heritage.