Nuclear power tie-up

The Philippine leader is eyeing a renewable energy deal with the UAE, as well as a possible nuclear energy tie-up.

In August, President Marcos Jr. said he is hopeful the Philippines could successfully partner with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. (ENEC) as the Asean country explores the possible use of nuclear energy for power generation.

President Marcos had earlier received Mohamed Al Hammadi, chairman and chief executive officer of ENEC, in a courtesy call in Malacañang, the presidential palace.

The meeting with ENEC was attended by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Pangasinan Rep. Mark Cojuangco, Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Benito Techico, Rafael Consing, and Alfonso Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Investments

In May, representatives from the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) met with UAE companies to discuss possible investment opportunities in the country, particularly those relating to clean energy.

The southeast Asian country is actively promoting Halal-friendly tourism.

In the first 10 months of 2024, the Department of Tourism noted that 33,717 visitors from the UAE came to the Philippines, up 23.73 per cent from the same period 2023.

The Philippines, home to more than 7 million Filipno-Muslims (as per 2020 PSA data), is a net importer of halal products ($120 million in 2022, as per USDA), but is also looking to ramp up local Halal certification and production.

In 2023, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) based in the UAE sent around $1.35 billion in cash remittances to the Philippines, according to Statista.

Caretaker committee

During the president’s UAE visit, he has assigned Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III as members of a "caretaker committee" to run the country, Malacañang said Monday.