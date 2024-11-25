Dubai: A devastating house fire in Oman’s North Al Sharqiyah Governorate has claimed the lives of two young children, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) responded to reports of a blaze in a residence in the Al Jarda area of Al Mudhaibi. Fire brigades were despatched immediately to the scene.
Despite their efforts, the fire led to the deaths of two children, officials said. The CDAA has not yet released details about the cause of the fire, and an investigation is underway.
“Our teams worked to contain the fire and ensure the safety of all present,” the CDAA said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family affected by this tragedy.”