Oman mandates premarital health checks to curb genetic and infectious diseases

New requirement aims to protect family health and future generations
Dubai: Mandatory premarital medical examinations came into force on Thursday, January 1, 2026, for all Omanis intending to marry, following a royal decree in a move the authorities say is designed to strengthen family health and curb the spread of genetic and infectious diseases.
According to local media reports, the requirement, announced by the Ministry of Health, applies even if one of the couples is non-Omani and regardless of whether the marriage is concluded inside or outside the Sultanate. Completion of the examination is now a basic condition for finalising a marriage contract.
Health officials said the screening aims to identify carriers of hereditary blood disorders, specifically sickle cell anaemia and thalassaemia, as well as infections including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV/AIDS. The policy forms part of broader preventive measures to limit genetic, hereditary and infectious diseases in society.
According to the ministry, early detection can reduce the incidence of children born with hereditary blood disorders, ease health, social, psychological and financial pressures on families, and reduce strain on hospitals and blood banks. It also helps prevent transmission of infectious diseases between spouses and from mother to foetus, while enabling those affected to access appropriate preventive and therapeutic options.
Premarital screening has been available on a voluntary basis since 1999. However, participation reached only 42 per cent in 2025, a figure the ministry said prompted the shift to a mandatory system.
Officials stressed that mandatory refers solely to the obligation to undergo testing, not to any interference in a couple’s decision to marry. The aim, they said, is to ensure that both parties are fully informed about potential health implications for themselves and for any future children. The process includes laboratory tests and medical counselling based on the results.
Screening services are offered at primary healthcare institutions across the country. Omanis may attend any government health facility, while private health institutions accredited by the ministry may also conduct the examinations. Couples have been advised to complete the process well in advance of the marriage contract, as some cases require additional confirmatory tests.
A certificate confirming completion of the premarital medical examination will be issued only after all tests and counselling sessions are concluded. The certificate will be electronically linked to the Notary Public platform of the Supreme Judicial Council, with an electronic copy sent to both parties.
The ministry said all medical information would be handled with strict confidentiality and not shared with any other party. It expressed hope that couples would use the information provided to make informed decisions for their future families.
