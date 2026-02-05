GOLD/FOREX
Oman makes premarital medical screening mandatory

Marriage contracts will not be finalised without health screening and counseling

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
New rule aims to reduce inherited disorders and disease transmission.
Dubai: Oman has made premarital medical screening mandatory for couples planning to marry, in a move aimed at early detection of hereditary blood disorders and infectious diseases and at providing medical counselling before marriage, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said the measure is designed to help reduce the transmission of certain genetic and communicable diseases, prevent avoidable health conditions in children and ease the social, psychological and financial burden on families.

In a public awareness notice, the ministry urged Omani citizens planning to marry, as well as those intending to marry Omani nationals from abroad, to complete the required premarital medical examination at government health institutions or private facilities licensed by the ministry.

It added that a marriage contract will not be finalised unless both parties have undergone the mandatory premarital screening.

