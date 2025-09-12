UAE expands genetic programmes for newborns, adults and couples

8,987 couples benefit from pre-marital genetic screening in the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Genomics Council has highlighted the impact of the nationwide Comprehensive Pre-Marital Genetic Screening Program, launched on January 1 last year under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in collaboration with regulatory bodies and strategic partners.
Since its rollout, the programme has supported 8,987 couples, conducting tests across 570 genes linked to more than 840 genetic disorders. Couples with results showing potential risks were offered personalised genetic counselling, helping them assess options and make informed family planning decisions.
As part of ongoing efforts, the Council announced a new workshop series, “UAE Genome Dialogue,” aimed at strengthening collaboration between healthcare regulators and partners. The initiative focuses on priority genomic programmes designed to reduce hereditary and chronic diseases, advance personalised healthcare, and support the goals of the National Genome Strategy.
The first workshop, hosted by Dubai Health at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, spotlighted the Pre-Marital Genetic Screening Program. Discussions covered achievements, challenges in implementation, and future development, with emphasis on its positive role in preventive healthcare and public health.
The UAE Genomics Council reaffirmed its commitment to advancing precision medicine, preventive healthcare, and healthy longevity by harnessing genetic data to improve outcomes. These initiatives aim to increase healthcare efficiency, foster knowledge and economic growth, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in precision medicine.
The broader programme seeks to collect and analyse one million genetic samples from Emiratis nationwide, in partnership with medical and research institutions, to build an advanced healthcare ecosystem aligned with the country’s national vision.
In addition to pre-marital testing, the UAE is implementing several genomic initiatives:
Newborn Genetic Screening: Early detection of treatable genetic disorders in infants, covering 733 genes linked to more than 800 conditions.
Additional Adult Genetic Testing: For UAE Genome Programme participants, screening 94 genes associated with over 50 hereditary conditions for early diagnosis and intervention.
Fertility-Related Programmes: Screening 186 genes tied to more than 130 hereditary conditions, with tailored medical recommendations and treatment solutions for couples.
Cardiovascular Genetic Screening: Advanced diagnostics and treatment options covering 800+ genes linked to over 100 cardiovascular conditions, supporting early prevention.
The “UAE Genome Dialogue” forms part of the National Genome Strategy, which seeks to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for genomic programmes. This strategy is designed to transform the UAE healthcare sector, enhance preventive care, and improve community well-being.
The UAE Genomics Council reiterated that the UAE Genome Programme remains a flagship project under the strategy, driving a paradigm shift in healthcare. By providing high-quality genetic data, it enables researchers and doctors to identify genetic disease causes, understand mutations, predict hereditary risks, and design effective personalised healthcare plans for the UAE population.
