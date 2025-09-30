GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan: 38 fake colleges exposed amid alarming shortage of nurses

Health Minister pledges digital reforms to restore credibility and meet critical demand

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council warns parents against fake nursing colleges operating in the country. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Dubai: The Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC) has released a list of 38 unrecognised nursing colleges operating across the country, warning parents and students that degrees from these institutions carry no official recognition.

According to PNMC, Punjab hosts the highest number of such colleges with 25, followed by five each in Islamabad and Sindh, and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Officials noted that some of these institutes continue admitting students despite repeated advisories and public notices declaring them illegal.

The council urged the public to verify the status of any nursing institute on its official website before seeking admission, stressing that it will not take responsibility for degrees issued by unapproved institutions.

Fake colleges

Despite 755 registered nursing schools nationwide, Pakistan is grappling with a severe shortage of nearly 900,000 nurses. Experts warn that unaccredited colleges are exploiting this gap by enrolling students without proper facilities or training standards further undermining the healthcare system. Globally, the shortfall of qualified nurses stands at around 2.5 million.

PNMC warned that it will continue to crack down on unauthorised colleges, while reforms under the Ministry of Health aim to safeguard the profession, close the critical workforce gap, and ensure quality healthcare delivery across Pakistan.

Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, who chaired a high-level meeting on the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), announced landmark reforms including the full digitalisation of the council’s operations to ensure efficiency, merit, and transparency.

“We will restore the lost credibility of the nursing profession and transform the Pakistan Nursing Council into a modern, internationally recognised institution. Nursing is one of the most critical pillars of our healthcare system, and bold reforms will ensure our workforce meets both national and international standards,” said Kamal.

Robust policies

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the nursing sector through robust policies, digitised systems, and merit-based practices. Officials say the reforms aim not only to close the massive staffing gap but also to protect students from fraudulent institutions that threaten the profession’s credibility and patient safety.

Unrecognised nursing colleges by region

Islamabad (5): Capital College of Nursing and Medical Health; Edward College of Nursing; National Institute of Modern Languages and Sciences; The Institute of Health Sciences; Unique Technical and Professional.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2): Mardan College of Nursing; The Orbit College of Nursing and Allied Sciences, Swabi.

Sindh (5): Aman Institute of Health Sciences and Nursing (Karachi); Media Aid School of Nursing (Karachi); Prey Institute of Nursing and Health Sciences (Karachi); Hyderabad College of Nursing; Kainat Institute of Nursing (Khairpur).

Punjab (25): Midcare College of Nursing (Attock); Halal Nursing and Midwifery School (Faisalabad); Professional Studies Institute of Nursing (Faisalabad); Professional College of Nursing (Gujranwala); Punjab Nursing Academy (Jhang); Boston International College of Nursing (Lahore); Muhammadan College of Nursing (Lahore); Quaid-e-Azam Institute of Medical Sciences (Lahore); Brilliant Institute of Sciences and Technology (Rawalpindi); City Institute of Medical Sciences (Rawalpindi); Edu Zone Education of Knowledge (Rawalpindi); Falah Institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences (Rawalpindi); Institute of Professional and Technical Studies (Rawalpindi); Marha Institute of Medical Sciences (Rawalpindi); Pearl Institute (Rawalpindi); Sadozai Institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences (Rawalpindi); Saviour Institute of Medical Sciences (Rawalpindi); Best College of Nursing and Midwifery (Sahiwal); Pak International College of Nursing (Sahiwal); King Abdullah College of Nursing (Sargodha); Iqra College of Nursing (Sialkot); Mother and Child Home College of Nursing (Sialkot).

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
