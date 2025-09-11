GOLD/FOREX
UAE Advertising Council cracks down on misleading health promotion on social media

Advertiser flagged for unverified medical claims, prompting legal action

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Advertising Council has identified an advertising account on a social media platform that violated regulations outlined in the executive regulations of the Media Regulation Law.

The promotional content in question contained medical and therapeutic claims for a product without scientific evidence or approval from the relevant health authorities. The advertisement was also found to include misleading content that contravened established media content standards.

Authorities summoned the advertiser and have initiated legal proceedings in response to the violations. The move underscores the UAE’s commitment to regulating advertising practices and ensuring that public-facing content adheres to verified health and safety standards.

