Advertiser flagged for unverified medical claims, prompting legal action
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Advertising Council has identified an advertising account on a social media platform that violated regulations outlined in the executive regulations of the Media Regulation Law.
The promotional content in question contained medical and therapeutic claims for a product without scientific evidence or approval from the relevant health authorities. The advertisement was also found to include misleading content that contravened established media content standards.
Authorities summoned the advertiser and have initiated legal proceedings in response to the violations. The move underscores the UAE’s commitment to regulating advertising practices and ensuring that public-facing content adheres to verified health and safety standards.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox