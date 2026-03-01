UAE condemns Iranian attacks on Oman, calls them a dangerous escalation

MoFA says expanding attacks to sisterly and friendly countries is unacceptable
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the Sultanate of Oman, describing the hostile acts as a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to the region’s security and stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that expanding the scope of attacks to include sisterly and friendly countries is unacceptable and condemned by all legal and political standards.
It added that such actions represent an unjustified escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and further heightens regional tensions.