Sharada Iyer was the sister of Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer
Dubai: Sharada Iyer, 52, an Indian expatriate living in Muscat and a former manager with Oman Air, died in an accident while trekking with friends at Jebel Shams in Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. Further details are awaited.
Iyer was part of a group trekking along the marked paths of the rugged Jebel Shams area when the accident occurred. Authorities have not released further specifics about what led to her death, but the location's steep cliffs and challenging terrain are recognized risks among trekkers.
Iyer, originally from Thazhava in Kerala, was the daughter of late agricultural scientists Dr R.D. Iyer and Dr Rohini Iyer, and the sister of Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer.
Following her death, Chitra Iyer shared an emotional tribute on social media. She wrote about the profound personal loss and said Sharada’s warmth, strength, and love would remain alive in her memories forever.
Iyer had returned to Oman on December 24 after travelling to India to attend the funeral of her father, Dr R.D. Iyer, who died on December 11. Her death has affected her family, friends, and the Indian expatriate community in Oman.
Friends, colleagues, and members of the Indian expatriate community in Omano noted her passing and expressed condolences. Details of the funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later.
With inputs from Agencies
