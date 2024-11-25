Dubai: Foggy weather conditions were reported again over parts of Abu Dhabi, this morning in the UAE. The Met office issued red and yellow alerts across some areas for reduced horizontal visibility.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) foggy weather conditions were reported over Arjan and Razeen areas in Abu Dhabi.

The NCM also issued a red alert over some areas, near Asab.

Motorists were also urged to drive carefully due to fog formation, which may cause a further deterioration in horizontal visibility. “It may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas... [till] 9:30am,” the alert warned.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are to be expected with clouds appearing eastward and northward.

Partly cloudy conditions with a chance of rainfall is said to be expected over some northern, coastal areas and islands on Thursday, November 28, with significant decrease in temperatures.

The maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 32 degree Celsius. While the lowest temperature is expected to be between 18 and 23 degree Celsius.