Google Maps drives three to their death in India

Three men from Uttar Pradesh died on Saturday night when their taxi fell off an incomplete bridge over the Ramganga River in Bareilly district, reportedly while using Google Maps.

The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Committee organised a special Eid Al Etihad event at Sharjah National Park to commemorate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad

Eid Al Etihad: Parades, fireworks and all other events

The decorations are up – from the malls to roads, public parks and even your neighbour’s balcony – the UAE’s flag can be seen waving everywhere as the country gears up for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebration.

Surendran with his son Ayush, 9, and wife Anusha back home in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of the south India state of Kerala.

Indian expat meets 9-year-old son for first time

After being stranded in Abu Dhabi for nearly a decade, Vaisakh Surendran recently flew back to his native Kerala, where he met his son Ayush, 9.

Michael Schumacher celebrates after taking the pole position at the end of the qualifying session for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix in 2006.

Did Schumacher attend his daughter’s wedding?