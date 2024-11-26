Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Mohamed Salah for being "selfish" in publicly addressing contract extension issues with the Premier League leaders.

After scoring a game-winning brace against Southampton on Sunday, Salah told reporters he is "probably more out than in" at Liverpool and expressed his “disappointment” at not receiving an offer for a new deal.

The Egyptian star signed a three-year extension in 2022, but that contract is set to expire next summer. With his current deal soon entering its final six months, the 32-year-old will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs starting in January.

"I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah," Carragher told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Liverpool have Real Madrid midweek [in the Champions League] and Man City at the weekend. That's the story right now."

He added: "If he keeps putting comments out, his agent puts out cryptic messages, that is selfish. That is thinking about themselves and not the football club."

Liverpool may be thriving under new manager Arne Slot, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but the ongoing saga surrounding Salah has cast a shadow over their impressive start.

With crucial clashes against Real Madrid and Manchester City on the horizon, the situation is an unwelcome distraction ahead of a huge week for the Anfield-based outfit.

Salah isn't the only star with an expiring contract. Club captain Virgil van Dijk and academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold, both pivotal to Liverpool’s squad, are also nearing the end of their current deals.

"The most important thing for Liverpool Football Club this season isn't the future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold," added Carragher. "The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League.

"I hope they don't feel like this club would fall apart if they left. Steven Gerrard left the club and the next manager won the Premier League. Graeme Souness left and Liverpool won the double.