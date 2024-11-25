After their World Test Championship hopes were dashed and morale hit rock bottom, a young, untested squad defied the odds — turning the tables on top-ranked Australia after being skittled for 150 in the first innings. Test wins against Australia give a greater satisfaction to Indian fans than to even winning a World Cup. Such is the intensity of the contest.

This was only India’s second Test victory in Perth and first at the Opta Stadium while the previous win came in 2008 at the famed WACA.

A test of character for a new generation

What does this win mean for Team India? Firstly, the inexperienced team — with two debutants and two youngsters playing in their first match Down Under — must have given Australia hope. Apart from stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, most of the squad have only toured Australia once or never.

In that context, it was a baptism by fire for most of these new-generation players. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana seized the opportunity, playing like veterans on the bouncy pitches. This new generation, growing up in the Indian Premier League era, doesn’t shy away from banter, and Jaiswal was seen giving it back to Mitchell Starc during his stunning century in the second innings.

The youngest team in decades

Barring Kohli, Rahul, Bumrah, and Siraj, all other players are in their 20s, probably making this the youngest team to tour Australia in decades. The experience of players like Rishabh Pant, who played a match-winning role in the final Test, gave the team the self-belief that they have the steel to face the challenge in Australia.

This victory in Perth is part of that growth process, and these players could become role models for the next generation — carrying forward the self-belief that helped the West Indies and Australia dominate world cricket for decades.

Kohli’s century breaks records

Superstar Virat Kohli, as has been the case recently, came under immense pressure after a lacklustre performance on the spin-friendly pitches at home, where India were humbled by New Zealand. But the bouncy pitches of Australia have always been Kohli’s favourite hunting ground. He didn’t disappoint his fans, letting the bat do the talking with an unbeaten century that saw him surpass Australian legend Don Bradman’s record with his 30th Test century.

Bowling concerns addressed

The return of skipper Rohit Sharma and dependable Shubman Gill, who made his debut against Australia during the last tour, should strengthen the batting lineup. However, it was the bowling that was a cause for concern due to the over-reliance on Bumrah, who led from the front with an eight-wicket haul in the match.

Yet, Siraj and debutant Rana rose to the challenge, delivering a relentless attack that eventually floored the Australians — who often find ways to escape tough situations. This time, the Indian bowlers closed all escape routes, sealing a 295-run win.

Team and individual triumphs

“I’m very proud of the team,” said Bumrah, who led with his remarkable eight-wicket haul. “You know, we were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150, but the team showed character and didn’t lose belief. So, that is something that will be really special for us. We scored a lot of runs in the second innings, with new guys stepping up, and of course, Virat scoring 100 as well is a great sign for us.”

Rohit Sharma, who stayed back in India for the birth of his second child, was seen at the nets in Perth on Monday after his late arrival. He will almost certainly slot back in as opener and captain in Adelaide.

Resilience in the face of adversity

The manner in which India bounced back is a testament to their resilience after losing their first home series in 12 years. “Having been involved with Indian cricket for nearly 20 years, one thing I’ve learnt is they play their best cricket when their backs are against the wall,” said Paddy Upton, former Indian mental conditioning coach, to Gulf News. “They are like wounded tigers and are probably at their most dangerous heading into this series. Everyone will be hungrier after the New Zealand series. For most people, failure leads to a dip in confidence, but for Indian cricketers, failure drives them to redeem themselves.”