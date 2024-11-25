Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi has successfully performed 500 robotic surgeries since the launch of its robotic surgery programme in 2020.

The hospital has already conducted more than 200 robotic surgeries this year alone. SSMC, part of the Pure Health group, said the robotic surgery programme contributes to faster recovery times for patients.

Compared to traditional surgery, RAS provides many notable advantages. It facilitates quicker recovery and often allows for same-day discharge, while also minimising blood loss and reducing the need for transfusions. This modern surgical approach is especially beneficial for high-risk patients, as it offers superior precision and significantly reduces surgical trauma.

The rise in RAS (robotic-assisted surgery) has seen over 12 million procedures conducted worldwide.

In 2020, SSMC began pioneering its RAS journey with just four procedures. Over the last four years, the growth in adoption of this mode of surgery has underscored the demand for the programme, and as a consequence, its rapid increase in use. The number of robotic procedures and the number of surgeons performing them is doubling annually, reflecting both demand and SSMC’s expanding expertise in this surgical capability.

At SSMC, robotic assisted surgery now spans a wide range of medical specialities, including general surgery, gynaecology, urology and thoracic surgery. Within these specialities, SSMC performs a diverse array of robot-assisted surgical procedures, with general surgery alone performing up to 15 different types of procedures.

Dr Salem Al Harthi, consultant and chair of the Department of Surgery at SSMC, said: “Robotic assisted surgery allows us to perform highly intricate procedures with exceptional precision and control. The impressive growth of our RAS programme is testament to our team’s commitment to ongoing training and technological advancement, ensuring we remain at the forefront of surgical innovation.”

At SSMC, annual training ensures medical staff remain at the cutting edge of RAS techniques and the hospital remains committed to offering its surgical teams the opportunities to explore new technologies, so as to continuously enhance the patient experience.

Dr Abdulqader Almessabi, acting chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “Robotic assisted surgery is revolutionising patient care, not just at SSMC but around the world. The marked increase in procedures, coupled with our relentless focus on continuous improvement and learning, highlights our determination to set new standards in surgical excellence.