Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Suryavanshi made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy against Mumbai at the age of 12, and since the beginning of this year, his highest score stands at 41. However, it was his brilliant knock of 58-ball 100 in an India Under-19 four-day match against a visiting Australian under-19 team in Chennai that truly showcased his talent. He also scored a triple-century in an Under-19 ODI tournament in Bihar.

A perfect team for growth

Rajasthan Royals has been a breeding ground for future cricketing stars, with players like Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag having been part of the team. Under the mentorship of former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid, who is also the head of the National Cricket Academy, Suryavanshi is expected to hone his skills and prepare for a future with Team India.

Rising stars in the spotlight

Day two of the IPL auction was dominated by the next generation of cricketers, with players like Afghanistan’s mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar and 22-year-old Delhi batter Priyansh Arya engaging in intense bidding wars.

The Afghanistan spinner, who has impressed with his variations in Sharjah, was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs48 million. Ghazanfar has made a name for himself by baffling South Africa and Bangladesh with his wrist-spin, and recently dismissed India A’s Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh during the Emerging Twenty20 Asia Cup in Oman.

“Either wrist spinners or mystery bowlers are absolutely crucial. You’ve got to have one of them in your playing XI. I think there will also be a greater emphasis on bowlers with slightly different actions that are more difficult to pick up,” said veteran coach Andy Flower, who is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL and the Gulf Giants in the DP World ILT20 League.

Ghazanfar will now join Mumbai’s star-studded line-up, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, as the five-time IPL champions aim for their sixth crown.

Priyansh Arya joins Punjab Kings

Delhi’s Priyansh Arya, known for his aggressive batting, was purchased by Punjab Kings for rupees 38 million following a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Arya had previously caught the attention of scouts with a blistering 43-ball 102 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. He hails from a modest background, with parents who are teachers in a government school. Arya trains under Sanjay Bhardwaj, Gautam Gambhir’s former coach, and frequently interacts with IPL stars like Ayush Badoni.

“When I was young, I used to watch Gautam Gambhir sir bat in the nets,” Arya said. “When I grew up a little, I started talking to him. Ayush Badoni is also my good friend, and I learn a lot from his IPL experience.”