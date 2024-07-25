Dubai: Starting this month, three robots will deliver food and other items from shops to people’s homes in Dubai’s Sustainable City.

This is part of a trial in collaboration with Dubai Future Labs and Lyve Global.

The Sustainable City’s design, with fully pedestrianised and car-free residential clusters, makes it ideal for these robots. The pilot aims to make deliveries easier, faster, and more eco-friendly.

Designed by Dubai Future Labs, the robots use a smart system by Lyve Global. These robots have been designed to ensure delivery of products in under 30 minutes, said Khalifa Al Qama, director of Dubai Future Labs at Dubai Future Foundation. They will navigate sidewalks safely and independently, locating charging stations when needed and eliminating the need for human intervention, he added.

“The introduction of these delivery robots aligns perfectly with the objectives set forth by the Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme.”

The programme was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, in September 2022.

Developed locally, the delivery robots boast several advanced features. They have a fleet management system equipped with real-time tracking, a backend order fulfilment and delivery operations system devised by Lyve Global and a secured delivery compartment, accessible only by the customer, ensuring secure deliveries.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s wider mission to make 25 per cent of trips autonomous by 2030 and contributes to the vision of positioning Dubai as the smartest city in the world.

Hassan Hallas, chief executive officer at Lyve Global, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dubai Future Labs in deploying cutting-edge delivery robots in the Sustainable City, marking a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionise logistics. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together, we are paving the way for a smarter, more connected future in the world of logistics.”

Fadi Alfaris, general manager of NZE Solutions at SEE Holding, highlighted Sustainable City’s ideal environment for advanced technology trials.